With hybrid work here to stay, Staples Canada launches The Great Home Office Upgrade, giving every Canadian $100* to upgrade their workspace

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - As the world of work continues to change, having a functional workspace is more important than ever. However, a recent survey commissioned by Staples Canada said that 45 per cent of Canadians report not having a home office or workspace currently – and of the 55 per cent that do have one, half (50 per cent) report the need for an upgrade. To remedy this, Staples Canada has launched The Great Home Office Upgrade, giving every Canadian $100 to upgrade their workspace*.

According to Statistics Canada, nearly one-third (32 per cent) of Canadians were working from home in early 2021 – up eightfold from just five years earlier. Moreover, 40 per cent of all jobs can be done from home and, once the pandemic ends, employees might want to work from home for 24 per cent of their total hours.

"We've heard many stories from customers who are still working from their dining rooms or are feeling sore because they lack the right ergonomic tools," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "Hybrid work is here to stay, and Staples is helping Canadians navigate this shift by offering $100 to upgrade their workspace. By offering this promotion, paired up with solid advice and expertise from Staples, we hope to help our customers improve their productivity, flexibility, and wellness."

Throughout the month of February, customers who spend $400 on eligible workspace furniture, technology products and accessories at Staples Canada stores or staples.ca will receive a $100 Staples gift card.

Top picks for workspace upgrades include:

More information about The Great Home Office Upgrade and top hybrid work solutions can be found at staples.ca/TheGreatHomeOfficeUpgrade.

Free next-day delivery on all staples.ca orders

Free next-day delivery is available on all staples.ca orders every day. Because staples.ca uses its own fleet to deliver online orders to 85 per cent of the country, customers can expect their purchases to arrive within 1-2 days. In-store and curbside pick up are also available for orders placed online.

ShopSafe™ in-store

Staples Canada stores continue follow the ShopSafe™ Program to keep associates and customers safe. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe™ app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.

About the survey

Released by Maru Public Opinion, these are the findings of a survey undertaken on January 25-26, 2022, by Maru Blue of 1,518 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population according to Census data which ensures the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

*Terms and Conditions Apply – Staples Canada's Great Home Office Upgrade

Minimum purchase requirement of $400.00 must be met on eligible furniture and tech accessories (eligible inclusions: Chairs, Desks, File Cabinets, Boards and Easels, Lighting, Large Storage including Bookcases and Rolling Carts, Chair Mats, Desk Accessories including Poppin, Keyboards, Mice, Webcams and Monitors) between Feb 1 and Feb 28, 2022, to receive the $100.00 Staples Gift card towards your next in-store purchase. Multiple purchases of $400 can be made between Feb 1 and Feb 28, 2022. Two gift cards will not be issued for single items valued at over $400. For online purchases, Staples Gift Card will be received within 3-5 business days post purchase. Taxes and shipping are not included in calculating the minimum purchase. Staples Gift Card of $100.00 is redeemable in-store only. If an item is returned, which results in a purchase value under $400, the $100 Gift Card must be returned. Not applicable on prior purchases before Feb 1, 2022. For Staples Professional your negotiated corporate pricing does not apply.

