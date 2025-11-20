Record-breaking fundraising brings total community impact to over $18 million since 2005

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has closed out the 20th anniversary of its annual School Supply Drive by surpassing its $1-million fundraising goal, a record-breaking year that brings the program's total community impact to more than $18 million since its inception in 2005. The annual Staples School Supply Drive supports students across Canada by ensuring they head back to school equipped with the supplies they need to succeed.

Running from July 28 through September 28, the 2025 annual Staples School Supply Drive invited customers at Staples stores across Canada to add donations to their purchases in support of the Kiwanis Foundation of Canada (Ontario) and United Way Centraide (rest of Canada). One hundred per cent of donations raised went to supporting students and families in their local communities overcome barriers to learning.

"This milestone reflects the generosity of our customers and the dedication of our store teams," said Brian McDougall, Interim CEO and Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. "Surpassing our fundraising goal is a testament to what's possible when our customers, store teams, and charitable partners come together with a shared purpose. We're not just providing supplies, we're helping families feel supported and students feel seen. That's what makes this initiative so meaningful."

Staples is also continuing its commitment to supporting health equity across the country this month with the return of the annual "Gift of Giving" campaign, in support of Even the Odds. New for 2025, this exclusive candle and room spray gift set is available in-store for $9.48, while supplies last. All proceeds from the sale of this gift that gives back supports Staples' Even the Odds partnership with MAP, supporting its mission of building vibrant, healthy communities across Canada.

In addition to purchasing the gift set, on Giving Tuesday, December 2, customers are invited to make an extra donation to support improving health equity for Canadians from coast-to-coast. Every dollar contributed on this special day of giving will go directly to Even the Odds, amplifying the impact and helping to drive meaningful change in communities across Canada.

Beyond Fundraising: Community Support in Action

This year's annual Staples School Supply Drive extended beyond traditional in-store donations through meaningful community partnerships that brought the initiative directly to families in need.

In Edmonton, Staples partnered with the City of Edmonton to launch the city's first-ever Stuff-a-Bus for Schools campaign in support of United Way. This new initiative invited Edmontonians to donate school supplies at city-run centres and Staples locations, culminating in a city-wide collection event with buses stationed outside all eight Staples stores.

"At a time when so many families are feeling the strain of rising costs and financial uncertainty--as highlighted in our recent United Way Centraide Canada–Léger poll--Staples Canada's support has never been more vital," said Dan Clement, President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada. "This year's record-breaking School Supply Drive is a remarkable testament to Staples' unwavering commitment to helping students thrive. For 20 years, their partnership has equipped children with the tools and confidence they need to succeed, while helping ease the burden on families and strengthen communities across Canada."

In Toronto, Staples brought its commitment to giving back directly to families at SickKids Hospital through a special stop on the Back to School Made EASY Bus tour. The mobile experience delivered curated school supplies to children and families identified through the hospital's Sponsor a Family program, ensuring that children facing health challenges could start the school year with the same sense of readiness and confidence as their peers.

"Each year, Kiwanis Clubs work with Staples to provide school supplies to deserving schools. This year, we raised over $383,000 across Ontario stores, giving local students, teachers and families the tools they need to thrive," said Marjorie Buck, Region Trustee, Eastern Canada and the Caribbean District, Kiwanis International. "Our clubs value working alongside our partners at local Staples stores, and are proud to see firsthand the positive impact this partnership brings to the communities we support."

The annual Staples School Supply Drive is part of Staples Canada's commitment to making a positive impact by promoting equity, preserving the environment, and supporting education. In addition to this fundraising initiative, Staples is a proud partner of MAP through Even The Odds, a fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity, as well as industry-leading innovative partners that inspire us to work even harder toward a greener future for all, including HP, TerraCycle, Tree Canada, Call2Recycle, eCycle and more.

To learn more about this fundraising initiative, visit staples.ca/SupplyDrive.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences that simplify the way Canadians work and learn -- through curated product offerings, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless service. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada. We are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

Media Information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 647-222-6266; Golin for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495