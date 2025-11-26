Major savings on tech, gaming, kids' gifts and more available now, with additional deals coming November 27 at 6 p.m. and Cyber Monday offers starting December 1

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Staples Canada kicks off its Black Friday sale today with its biggest savings event of the year. Starting today, both in-store and online at staples.ca, Canadians can find incredible Black Friday deals on everything from the latest tech and gaming essentials to educational toys, personalized gifts, and office must-haves. More Black Friday savings will be added starting at 6 p.m. on November 27, with additional online-exclusive Cyber Monday offers beginning December 1.

"Black Friday is all about delivering incredible value on the season's top gifts, and that's exactly what we're doing for Canadians," said Brian McDougall, Interim CEO and Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. "We want to help Canadians get their shopping done at prices that work for their budgets, so they can focus on what really matters this season. From the latest tech to personalized gifts, we're making it easy to check gifts off your holiday to-do list."

Staples is the only national retailer offering an additional savings of $20 off purchases of $100 or more, beginning November 27 at 6 p.m. ET on staples.ca, instore on November 28, and lasting all weekend long through Cyber Monday (terms and conditions apply).

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Tech and Gaming

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Gifts for Kids

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Everyday Essentials

Top Five Black Friday Deals on Personalized Gifts

Order photo gifts by December 11 to receive them in time for the holidays, with same-day in-store pick up options available on select products until December 24.

Other Ways to Save this Black Friday

15% back on purchases made with Flexiti or the Staples card throughout November and December

Gift cards in exchange for trading in old cellphones and laptops with Staples Tech Trade-in by Allstate

Cyber Monday begins December 1, featuring exclusive online offers at staples.ca. Savings will continue through the holiday season, culminating in Boxing Day promotions on December 26.

Ship with Confidence this Holiday Season

Staples is the ultimate shipping destination, offering FedEx, Purolator, DHL and UPS to ensure your packages arrive on schedule with affordable domestic and international shipping solutions. Whether you're sending gifts to loved ones or shipping orders to customers, Staples makes it easy to get your packages where they need to go this holiday season.

Fast, Flexible Delivery Options for Holiday Shoppers

Staples makes holiday shopping EASY with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart and DoorDash, as well as free two-hour in-store pickup, bringing joy back to holiday shopping with fast and flexible options.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences that simplify the way Canadians work and learn -- through curated product offerings, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless service. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a few dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada. We are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or LinkedIn.

