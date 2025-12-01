Staples Canada Opens New Brand-Defining Store with Enhanced Retail Experience and Product Assortment

Staples Canada celebrated the grand opening of its newly designed store at 1035 Plains Road East on November 29. The location introduces the company's first-ever Seasonal department, showcases hundreds of new products, and offers an enhanced service offering to better serve customers. The store is also bullfrogpowered with 100% renewable energy from Ranney Falls, Ontario.

"This new store was designed with our customers at the heart of every decision," said Brian McDougall, Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. "We've created a shopping experience that's more intuitive, more engaging, and more aligned with how Canadians actually work and learn today. After more than 30 years serving this community, we're proud to deliver a store that meets the needs of our customer base in Burlington and sets the standard for what's next in retail – where expert guidance, seamless service, and curated solutions come together to make life easier for our customers."

A Brand-Defining Store Experience

At this new Burlington location, every enhancement was designed to make shopping easier, more inspiring and more relevant to Canadians, which include:

Seasonal Assortment : Introducing a dedicated Seasonal section that will change throughout the year to reflect seasonal moments and customer needs, opening with a curated holiday collection.

: Introducing a dedicated Seasonal section that will change throughout the year to reflect seasonal moments and customer needs, opening with a curated holiday collection. Hundreds of New Products : From expanded travel solutions to emerging tech and enhanced office essentials, the product assortment is thoughtfully chosen to support how Canadians work and learn today.

: From expanded travel solutions to emerging tech and enhanced office essentials, the product assortment is thoughtfully chosen to support how Canadians work and learn today. Simplified Store Layout : A redesigned cash line and intuitive product groupings bring complete solutions together, so customers can spend less time searching and more time discovering what they need, all in one place.

: A redesigned cash line and intuitive product groupings bring complete solutions together, so customers can spend less time searching and more time discovering what they need, all in one place. Staples Kids Learn and Play : Carefully curated educational toys supporting four developmental pillars for children, with the best brands and latest products for every season and age group.

: Carefully curated educational toys supporting four developmental pillars for children, with the best brands and latest products for every season and age group. Technology Excellence: An expanded tech experience featuring audio, smart home, office solutions, computers, networking, and video conferencing. With emerging categories like Meta Quest, reMarkable, and gaming, customers can explore innovations that make work, play, and connection easier than ever.

Canada's Leading Shipping Destination and Staples Print Solutions

The store reinforces Staples' position as Canada's shipping destination with comprehensive services including shipping partnerships FedEx, Purolator, DHL, and UPS, as well as returns programs with Amazon and Pudo. The biggest evolution is in Staples Print, a reimagined experience featuring a bold new format, expanded product offerings, and a modern look and feel. From passport photos and high-quality photo printing to custom promotional products, frames and marketing materials, Staples Print delivers a full suite of solutions for both personal and business needs. This space combines design, print and marketing services with shipping solutions and tech support.

Serving Burlington for Over 30 Years

Staples has been a proud partner of the Burlington community since opening its first location on Fairview Street in 1993. To celebrate the grand opening, Staples Canada made a $25,000 donation to MAP through the Even The Odds partnership, which addresses health inequity and supports research to build vibrant, healthy communities across Canada.

The new store joins Staples Canada's network of 298 locations and continues the brand's commitment to delivering curated product offerings, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless service both in-store and online at staples.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences that simplify the way Canadians work and learn -- through curated product offerings, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless service. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada. We are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Media Information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 647-222-6266, [email protected]; Golin for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]