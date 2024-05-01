With Calgary vacancy rates their lowest since 1988, Inn from the Cold launches campaign to help families facing homelessness

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Inn from the Cold today launches a vital campaign to support the more than 5,000 family members who turn to them annually with no place else to go. While differing opinions often divide us, one fundamental truth unites us all: every human being deserves access to housing. And although no one person can eliminate the city's growing homelessness crisis, many people doing their part can make a huge difference.

That's the concept behind Inn from the Cold's May campaign, A Village Can.

Heather Morley, CEO of Inn from the Cold, has witnessed the increasing need of families first-hand.

"Family homelessness is a serious issue in Calgary, with many families struggling to secure stable housing or afford basic necessities," says Morley.

"We've seen more and more families being pushed to the brink of homelessness," she explains. "We've had a dramatic increase in calls to our helpline and families with absolutely no place to go."

In 2023, more than 1,500 families reached out to The Inn for assistance, marking an 8% increase over the previous year. With the continued rise in the cost of living, this number is expected to climb.

A Village Can

From May 1 to June 9, the organization aims to raise $1 million to provide a safe space for families on the brink of homelessness. Calgarians donating to The Inn will have their contributions matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of every gift. The matching donors are Calgarians who care deeply about ending family homelessness: Gary Nissen and Janeen Murphy, The Carrera Foundation, Sean Collins, Wieland and Sue Wettstein, Karen Rostad, Jo and Alun Williams, anonymous donors.

"Together, we can provide much-needed support to those impacted by the housing crisis," says Morley. "Because a village can end family homelessness."

Funds raised go directly to supporting Calgary families experiencing the realities of housing insecurity. To learn more, get involved, or donate, visit AVillageCan.ca.

What funds will buy families facing homelessness

$250: Provides 10 families with daily bus passes

$400: Provides diapers and wipes for 10 babies

$1,050: Provides a week of shelter stay for a family in need

