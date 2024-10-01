Inn from the Cold welcomes Emma House to the family

New program will strengthen supports for expectant mothers and their babies facing homelessness

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - A major milestone has been reached for two community-based non-profits as Inn from the Cold welcomes Emma House – a vital service dedicated to supporting expectant mothers facing homelessness – to become a new program of The Inn. This union marks a major step forward in providing comprehensive care and support to vulnerable Calgarians, ensuring a brighter future for expectant mothers and their babies.

For over 25 years, Emma House has had a profound impact on the lives of more than 200 expectant mothers in Calgary. With the integration of Emma House into Inn from the Cold's family-focused programming, compassionate, client-centered care will continue with added stability and efficiency. This union allows services to be delivered more effectively, maximizing donor contributions and enhancing the support provided to families in need. By combining resources, the organizations are creating a more sustainable model for delivering critical services to vulnerable families.

"We are excited to welcome Emma House into our family," said Heather Morley, CEO of The Inn. "This integration brings together the strengths of both organizations, and is a powerful example of how collaboration and resource sharing can improve our ability to support vulnerable families. Together, we will work to ensure that expectant mothers and their babies receive the care, stability, and opportunities they need to build bright futures."

The Emma House team, who bring experience in supporting expectant mothers, will join The Inn's team, ensuring a seamless transition for all residents. Emma House will retain its name as a program within The Inn. The legacy of providing safe housing and trauma-informed care will continue, now bolstered by The Inn's resources and leadership.

"We are excited about the future and the impact we will have together," said Kerri Beuk from Emma House. "This union allows us to provide compassionate care to the mothers and babies who need it most. We are proud to be joining Inn from the Cold to continue our mission of helping expectant mothers and their babies transition from vulnerability to strength. As part of the partnership, and to ensure continuity of care for our residents, two members of the Emma House Board will join The Inn's Board."

Key Highlights

Seamless Transition: Emma House's staff will join Inn from the Cold, ensuring continuity of care for all residents. The program will maintain its name and specialized focus.

Emma House's staff will join Inn from the Cold, ensuring continuity of care for all residents. The program will maintain its name and specialized focus. Enhanced Support for Vulnerable Families: This integration strengthens our ability to provide expectant mothers and their babies with the care they need, backed by the full range of services Inn from the Cold offers.

This integration strengthens our ability to provide expectant mothers and their babies with the care they need, backed by the full range of services Inn from the Cold offers. A Unified Approach: Together, we are better equipped to meet the complex needs of families facing homelessness, offering trauma-informed care, housing support, and life skills programming.

Emma House Overview

Founded by passionate community members, Emma House has provided safe, supportive housing for over 200 mothers and babies for 25+ years. Expectant mothers and babies receive private accommodations, 24/7 trauma-informed care, and life skills programming focused on parenting, financial literacy, and personal empowerment. Families may stay up to two years post-birth, ensuring long-term stability. Learn more at: InnFromTheCold.org/EmmaHouse

SOURCE Inn from the Cold

For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact: Emma MacIsaac, Director, Impact & Engagement, 403 512 0769, [email protected], innfromthecold.org