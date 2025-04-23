Calgarians step up to end family homelessness in Calgary at Steps to End Homelessness fundraiser

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 250 participants will climb the McHugh Bluff staircase in Crescent Heights this Sunday, April 27th, taking steps towards ending family homelessness in Calgary.

Steps to End Homelessness was founded in 2009 by community advocate Suzanne West, whose compassion and drive continue to inspire lasting change. Now in its 14th year and presented by Tamarack Valley Energy, the event has raised over $500,000 to support children and families at Inn from the Cold. Today, it stands as one of the organization's most meaningful fundraisers, held in honour of Suzanne's memory. Thanks to the Power of One Foundation—Suzanne's family-run charitable foundation—every donation is matched, ensuring each dollar raised goes twice as far in helping families find their way home.

"Suzanne was always driven to make a difference," says Kathy West, Suzanne's sister. "For her 45th birthday, she climbed 45 sets of these very stairs—an act that inspired this event. She believed deeply in the power of accomplishment and giving back. Even though she's no longer with us, her spirit is felt throughout the day. This year would have been her 60th birthday, and we're planning something special to honour her incredible legacy."

"At the Inn, we step up for families and children facing a housing crisis, walking alongside them as they navigate some of the most difficult times in their lives," says Heather Morley, Executive Director at Inn from the Cold.

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location: McHugh Bluff staircase in Crescent Heights



CPA Lot 59, located at 200-286 Memorial Dr NW

Photo Opp: Most participants will be on the steps around noon.



Post-event there will be a Spolumbo's sponsored BBQ and prizes awarded for most steps.



Power of One Foundation/family spokesperson Kathy West will be available for media interviews at 12:00 pm.



