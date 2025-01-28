Winterlude 2025: A must-see winter highlight in Canada's Capital Region

From January 31 to February 17, 2025, let Winterlude inspire, entertain and warm you in Ottawa-Gatineau!

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - From January 31 to February 17, Canadian Heritage's 47th Winterlude will take place in Canada's Capital Region, offering captivating programming and new features to delight young and old alike.

The season's can't-miss event, Winterlude combines the joys of winter with our rich cultural diversity. There was a showcase of this year's range of activities at the official launch the ByWard Market today. These activities sure to get Ottawa buzzing, beginning Friday.

This year, Winterlude will celebrate important anniversaries, such as the 60th anniversary of National Flag of Canada and the 50th anniversary of Parliament's designation of the beaver as the official symbol of our country.

Three weekends will feature a wide range of activities

With the dedicated cooperation of our partners, Winterlude offers three weekends filled with discoveries and traditions:

Outdoor shows and artistic performances

Cultural exhibitions and interactive light installations

Winter activities, ice sculptures, slides and much more!

List of activities by weekend

Weekend 1 – January 31 to February 2

On the first weekend, let yourself be enchanted by the magic of Winterlude's dynamic and inspiring programming. Take part in unique activities that highlight the cultures and traditions of Indigenous Peoples.

Launch party with DJ: Don't miss the official opening on Sparks Street in Ottawa , Friday, January 31 , starting at 5 p.m. The excitement will be at a peak.

Mini Pow Wow and Indigenous Artisan Market: at the Canadian Museum of History, presented by Indigenous Experiences. It's sure to be a spectacular experience!

Winterlude Urban Sugar Shack, presented by OLG and Ottawa Tourism: Enjoy traditional treats on Sparks Street.

LüX: A Winterlude sound and light experience, featuring a rhythmic show, every Friday and Saturday evening on Sparks Street.

Rideau Hall Winter Celebration: A must-see annual tradition.

Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival: One of the highlights of the winter arts scene.

The Tim Hortons Chinook Super Slide at the Snowflake Kingdom: Laughter and thrills guaranteed!

Weekend 2 – February 7 to 10

On the second weekend, discover and celebrate the country's cultural mosaic with shows, exhibitions and social events, in addition to all the Winterlude favourites.

Interactive urban art installations: Explore fun installations on Sparks Street.

Captivating exhibits: Discover treasures from participating museums.

Ice sculpture exhibition: Presented by Tim Hortons . Admire these dazzling works on Sparks Street.

Luminous night skating in the ByWard Market: Enjoy an evening of luminous night skating in addition to the winter market in this historic area.

Fête Frissons 2025 at the Shenkman Arts Centre: For fans of dance, art, poetry or simply for the festive atmosphere.

Weekend 3 – February 14 to 17

End Winterlude on a high note by enjoying the Great Outdoors while celebrating Canadian history, culture and traditions. Have fun with winter games, indoor activities and a special nod to Canada's symbols!

BIG BANG Music Festival at the National Arts Centre will feature festive rhythms for the whole family.

Gatineau Igloofest at Place des Festivals Zibi: Dance to the sounds of top DJs for the very first time in the region.

Winterlude in the Stars Drone show: The Snowflake Kingdom sky lights up for a magical evening.

60th anniversary of the National Flag of Canada on Sparks Street: Test your knowledge, discover its history and celebrate this national symbol!

Test your knowledge, discover its history and celebrate this national symbol! Family Day Skating Party: Make your way to Ottawa City Hall's Rink of Dreams.

Make your way to City Hall's Rink of Dreams. Cool Science Saturday: Discover the wonders of science at the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

Just days away from Winterlude

Everyone is invited to check out the practical information guide. They'll find everything they need to plan their outing including services, public transportation, shuttles, parking and much more.

Mark your calendar. Winterlude starts on January 31!

About Winterlude

Winterlude is an iconic event in Canada's Capital Region, celebrating the magic of winter, cultural diversity and artistic creativity for more than four decades. Every year, it attracts hundreds of thousands of people for a unique winter experience.

Quotes

"The magic of Winterlude is the perfect opportunity to fully enjoy winter with activities that will warm your heart. Whether with family or friends, come create unforgettable memories and celebrate the beauty of our winter culture and traditions. Get out your hats and mittens. The 47th Winterlude is starting in a few days!"

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The 47th Winterlude will be held from January 31 to February 17, 2025.

Winterlude would not be possible without the invaluable support of around 600 volunteers and 30 programming partners.

An average of 500,000 visitors take part in the festivities, nearly one-third from outside the region.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank OLG and Tim Hortons, the official sponsors of Winterlude 2025.

