Winpak Earns Leadership Level CDP Score, Demonstrating Commitment to Environmental Leadership

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") proudly announces its exceptional achievement in its latest Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) assessment. With an outstanding score of A-, for the third year in a row, Winpak reaffirms its vision to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet by addressing climate-related challenges and fostering a greener future.

CDP is a globally recognized initiative that evaluates and scores companies based on their efforts to mitigate climate change, manage environmental risks, and operate sustainably. Winpak has consistently demonstrated its commitment to environmental transparency, and this achievement solidifies its position as a frontrunner in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

"Once again Winpak demonstrates its commitment publicly to transparency and climate change leadership", stated Phillip Crowder, Winpak's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "Disclosure through CDP since 2018 has helped Winpak by moving us from reporting to action. The achievement of our latest score is due to the support of our senior leaders and Board of Directors and due to the dedicated efforts of Winpak employees."

"The entire leadership team and I are proud of Winpak's CDP score achievement", said Olivier Muggli, Winpak's President and CEO. "Given the recent changes to CDP's reporting format and the ever-increasing requirements for top scores, Winpak's A- level for the third consecutive year is evidence of our commitment to both environmental transparency and to reducing our climate impact."

About Winpak

Winpak's vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.

Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials. Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of AMERIPEN, Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), PAC Global, Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com

