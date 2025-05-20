Winpak Announces Voting Results

WINNIPEG, MB, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 20, 2025, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025. A total of 95.30 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against Antti H. Aarnio-Wihuri 50,017,422 85.50 % 8,481,987 14.50 % Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri 42,648,131 72.90 % 15,851,278 27.10 % Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri 45,827,808 78.34 % 12,671,601 21.66 % Bruce J. Berry 46,639,859 79.73 % 11,859,550 20.27 % Kenneth P. Kuchma 58,290,447 99.64 % 208,962 0.36 % Dayna Spiring 57,699,042 98.63 % 800,367 1.37 % Minna H. Yrjönmäki 44,454,425 75.99 % 14,044,984 24.01 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214