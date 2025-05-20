Winpak Announces Voting Results

Winpak Ltd.

May 20, 2025, 15:30 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 20, 2025, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025.  A total of 95.30 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.  The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee 

Votes

For

Percentage

of Votes

For

Votes

Against

Percentage

of Votes

Against

Antti H. Aarnio-Wihuri

50,017,422

85.50 %

8,481,987

14.50 %

Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri

42,648,131

72.90 %

15,851,278

27.10 %

Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri

45,827,808

78.34 %

12,671,601

21.66 %

Bruce J. Berry

46,639,859

79.73 %

11,859,550

20.27 %

Kenneth P. Kuchma

58,290,447

99.64 %

208,962

0.36 %

Dayna Spiring

57,699,042

98.63 %

800,367

1.37 %

Minna H. Yrjönmäki

44,454,425

75.99 %

14,044,984

24.01 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214

