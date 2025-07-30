Wiicare Announces New Converting Location for DuPont™ Tyvek® in North America

WINNIPEG, MB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") (TSX: WPK), a long-standing global leader in healthcare packaging, is thrilled to announce it is now an authorized converter of DuPont™ Tyvek® healthcare packaging for its medical device, pharmaceutical, and healthcare facility packaging applications from its Winpak Division site in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada.

Under the Wiicare global healthcare business, Winpak along with its sister company, Wipak, will provide expanded coverage for customers in North America, Europe and Asia.

Wiicare and DuPont™ Tyvek® (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)

DuPont™ Tyvek® has long been recognized as an industry standard in healthcare packaging applications. Known for its superior tear resistance, durability, breathability, and exceptional microbial barrier, Tyvek® can ensure that medical devices and pharmaceuticals remain sterile throughout their lifecycle. This makes it an ideal choice for demanding healthcare environments where safety and reliability are paramount.

Wiicare's MedForm DT forming films, when combined with uncoated DuPont™ Tyvek® material, offer a comprehensive packaging solution that provides unmatched value and performance for a variety of medical device applications. This synergy between Wiicare's advanced film technology and DuPont's renowned Tyvek® materials result in packaging that not only meets but exceeds industry standards.

"The combination of Wiicare's MedForm DT films and DuPont™ Tyvek® represents a significant step forward in sustainable packaging solutions", said Mustafa Bilgen, Vice President, Technology & Innovations at Winpak. "This innovative approach aligns with the growing demand for environmentally friendly options in the healthcare industry, and Wiicare's ability to provide customers with a reliable and eco-conscious choice".

Winpak is proud to work with DuPont™ Tyvek® to develop medical packaging that helps uphold both patient safety and environmental responsibility.

About Winpak:

Winpak's mantra "It's Our Nature to Protect™" serves as the foundation for our vision to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet.

Winpak with its sister company, Wipak, have joined forces to form Wiicare – a global brand for healthcare packaging. Wiicare delivers premium healthcare packaging to pharmaceutical and medical customers worldwide, ensuring consistent supply and quality through a strategic network of production facilities and innovation centers. Tailored local support and optimized manufacturing ensure reliable, equivalent standards across regions.

Learn more about Wiicare at www.wiicare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

NOTE: DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and Tyvek® are all trademarks and service marks owned by DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

Winpak Ltd. Media Contact: Caroline Schroen, Manager, Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]