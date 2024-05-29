Winners of the 2024 Excellence in Retailing Awards Announced

Retail Excellence Shines Bright at RCC's STORE 2024 Conference

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian retailers have once again demonstrated their incredible innovation and leadership, setting new standards for excellence in the retail industry.

Award of Distinction Winners: Jennifer Grimm - LUX Beauty, Dr. George Soleas - LCBO, Walter Lamothe - Bentley & Co LTD - Excellence in Retailing Awards Winners on stage (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

This year's Excellence in Retailing Awards competition saw 65 finalists vying for the top accolades. The 16 winners of these prestigious awards were announced last night at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, a key highlight of Retail Council of Canada's RCC STORE 2024 Conference in Toronto. Adding to the evening's excitement, three Awards of Distinction and nineteen Retail Education scholarships were also presented.

The outstanding innovations recognized this year reflect the retail industry's proactive response to current challenges. From prioritizing employee mental and physical well-being, to revolutionizing store design for enhanced customer experiences, embracing sustainable practices, reinforcing loss prevention measures, and actively engaging in philanthropic initiatives to support communities, these remarkable achievements have pushed the boundaries of retail excellence.

The 2024 Excellence in Retailing Awards Winners are:

Award Category Winner eCommerce Experience Metro Inc. Environmental Leadership Canada Goose Environmental Leadership Goodwill Industries of Alberta Health, Safety & Wellness Walmart Canada In-Store Experience & Design Farm Boy Inc. In-Store Experience & Design Sleep Country Canada In-Store Merchandising Staples Canada Loss Prevention LCBO Omni-Channel Canadian Tire Corporation Philanthropic Leadership Best Buy Canada Philanthropic Leadership Tim Hortons Pop-Up Experience and Design Sephora Canada Retail Marketing IKEA Canada Retail Marketing Pattison Food Group Supply Chain Innovations Lee Valley Tools Talent Development LCBO

"The winners of the Excellence in Retailing Awards have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, adopting innovative business strategies, and showcasing exemplary leadership," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. She added, "I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's distinguished recipients of the Awards of Distinction: Dr. George Soleas from LCBO, Walter Lamothe from Bentley & Co. Ltd, and Jennifer Grimm from LUX Beauty. Their groundbreaking contributions have left a lasting positive impact on their employees, customers, colleagues, and communities. Their visionary guidance and remarkable business expertise have significantly elevated the retail landscape in Canada."

Among the sixteen students awarded Retail Education Scholarships, three received additional honors. Hafiz Umair Islam received the Canadian Retail Hall of Fame Scholarship, Ethan Drohomirecki was honored with the JRoss Recruiters Scholarship, and Glancy Macwan was awarded the John C. Williams Group Scholarship.

Learn more about the Excellence in Retail Awards selection criteria, and the Retail Education Scholarship Program.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $91 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2023, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $501 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

For further information: Branka Stavric, Senior Director Marketing Communications and Research, [email protected]