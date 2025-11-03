The Your Money Students program updated to better assist young Canadians spot scams

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark the start of Financial Literacy Month, the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) has updated their Your Money Students program, a free non-commercial financial literacy seminar for high school students across Canada. The program's fraud prevention content has been refreshed to help students stay aware of frauds and scams targeting them, while continuing to encourage them to Talk About Money – the theme of the national Financial Literacy Month campaign.

Program updates include some of the latest tactics scammers are using to target young Canadians:

Gen Z financial literacy program expands its scam prevention training Post this

Employment and job scams – Fraudsters exploit job seekers by offering fake employment opportunities or recruiting them--often unknowingly--into money laundering schemes.

– Fraudsters exploit job seekers by offering fake employment opportunities or recruiting them--often unknowingly--into money laundering schemes. Phishing/smishing/vishing – Criminals use deceptive emails, texts, websites, and phone calls posing as legitimate organizations to steal personal information such as account numbers, passwords, or PINs.

– Criminals use deceptive emails, texts, websites, and phone calls posing as legitimate organizations to steal personal information such as account numbers, passwords, or PINs. Online gaming scam – Cybercriminals create convincing gaming-related scams to steal personal or financial information, often through fake profiles, fraudulent websites, or malicious links.

– Cybercriminals create convincing gaming-related scams to steal personal or financial information, often through fake profiles, fraudulent websites, or malicious links. Catfishing – Scammers create fake online identities, often using stolen photos, to deceive individuals--typically on dating apps or social media--for financial or emotional manipulation.

– Scammers create fake online identities, often using stolen photos, to deceive individuals--typically on dating apps or social media--for financial or emotional manipulation. AI-generated scams – Fraudsters use artificial intelligence to produce convincing fake voices, identities, and content that trick victims into sharing personal information or sending money.

"Financial literacy isn't just about saving and budgeting, it's about safety and awareness in a rapidly changing digital landscape," said Anthony Ostler, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "By expanding the Your Money Students program to include new fraud prevention content, we're helping empower the next generation to recognize red flags, make informed financial decisions, and feel confident managing their money safely."

Developed in collaboration with the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, Your Money Students is a centerpiece of the CBA's financial literacy efforts and is delivered in English and French by volunteer bankers in their communities. The seminars are designed specifically for Grade 10-12 high school students to help them develop an understanding of responsible financial management as they prepare their transition to postsecondary education and enter the workforce.

Your Money Students covers essential financial basics such as:

Budgeting – choosing your goals and working towards them

– choosing your goals and working towards them Saving and investing – the benefits of compound interest and saving for the future

– the benefits of compound interest and saving for the future Responsible use of credit – how to manage credit and avoid credit traps

– how to manage credit and avoid credit traps Keeping money safe – recognizing fraud in our increasingly digital world and how to avoid it

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

Follow the CBA on X: @CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

Ethan Teclu, Media Relations Manager, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected]