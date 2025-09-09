TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's major financial services, telecommunications, and technology companies are uniting with law enforcement and the federal government to form the Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition (Coalition or CASC), the country's first unified cross-sector initiative to combat the growing threat of scams targeting Canadian consumers.

The unprecedented Coalition, informally created a year ago, is set to deliver this fall a comprehensive national education campaign, marking a new collaborative approach to fighting scams in Canada. The announcement was made at a Canadian Club of Toronto event. Full information about all the panelists is included on the Canadian Club website.

"Scams are evolving faster than ever, and criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in targeting Canadians," said Anthony Ostler, Chair of the CASC Steering Committee and President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Bankers Association.

"This Coalition represents something we've never seen before. Canada's major organizations, including those from the financial, telecom, tech, and law enforcement sectors standing together with one unified message. Every year, it's estimated that over a trillion dollars are siphoned from unsuspecting individuals worldwide through scams that often fund organized crime. For those impacted, the ripple effects are devastating."

CASC represents a coordinated response to the increasing sophistication of scam operations that target Canadians through multiple channels—from traditional phone calls to sophisticated online schemes and emerging methods using artificial intelligence.

The Coalition's formation reflects growing recognition that combating scams requires cross-sector collaboration rather than isolated efforts. Member organizations have committed funding and expertise to create the upcoming campaign and are collaborating on solutions to protect Canadians by confronting the real and rising threat of scams.

About the Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition

The Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition (CASC) is a collaboration between Canada's financial, telecommunications, and technology sectors, along with government and law enforcement. The Coalition is dedicated to protecting Canadians through coordinated education, awareness, and prevention initiatives targeting scam activities. The initiative represents the largest cross-sector anti-scam effort in Canadian history. StandAgainstScams.ca

