TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA) from banks and law enforcement agencies across Canada. Through the CBLEA, the banking sector honours members of law enforcement who go above and beyond the call of duty to fight financial crimes and protect Canadians, bank employees and the financial system.

Nominations now open for the 2025 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Awards (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

"It has always been top priority for banks in Canada to safeguard their customers' financial and personal information and protect our financial system," said Anthony Ostler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Bankers Association. "Since 1972, the CBLEA has been recognizing law enforcement officers for their exemplary service in combatting financial crimes. We look forward to reviewing the new nominations and celebrating the work of deserving recipients."

Nominations must be submitted to the CBA by October 20, 2025 and the awards will be presented at the annual summit of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police in 2026.

The nomination form is available here and completed forms should be submitted to [email protected] for consideration.

Eligibility criteria

The CBLEA can be presented to sworn members of law enforcement, including special constables, and sworn auxiliary peace officers, in recognition of exceptional achievement in an investigation involving banks in Canada. Awards may be presented for either individual or group (Team) achievement.

The criteria for nominations are as follows:

Individual achievement : This award is presented to a sworn member of law enforcement for a unique investigation (not just high profile) involving a bank. The nominee should display exceptional diligence in overcoming significant challenges or extenuating circumstances. This award may also be presented in cases where the officer knowingly placed themselves at great risk – such as facing imminent danger or the threat of serious bodily harm or death – while protecting a bank employee, customer, or bank property.

: This award is presented to a sworn member of law enforcement for a unique investigation (not just high profile) involving a bank. The nominee should display exceptional diligence in overcoming significant challenges or extenuating circumstances. This award may also be presented in cases where the officer knowingly placed themselves at great risk – such as facing imminent danger or the threat of serious bodily harm or death – while protecting a bank employee, customer, or bank property. Group (Team) achievement: This award is presented to sworn law enforcement members working in a group / taskforce / team investigation involving one or more banks in Canada . The investigation should demonstrate exemplary performance in overcoming extraordinary circumstances, resulting in a successful outcome. Eligible cases could include investigations into robbery against a bank (branch) where employees and customers may be at risk, or fraudulent acts against a bank or banks by an organized criminal group.

Additional information about the nomination process and eligibility requirements can be found on the CBA website. Nominations may be submitted by members of law enforcement or bank security personnel.

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award

Since its creation in 1972, over 300 officers and law enforcement staff from across Canada have been honoured with the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award for their outstanding bravery, dedication, and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

Follow the CBA on Twitter: @CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For information on the nomination process: Ryan Ku, Director, Financial Crimes, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Nathalie Bergeron, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected]