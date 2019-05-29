Winners for 26th Anniversary Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced

Standout products offer busy consumers more convenient ways to enjoy new tastes and healthier options at home.

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Twenty-four companies took home the coveted Canadian Prix New Product Award for products they introduced into the Canadian market in 2018. Both established and new retailers, suppliers, smaller boutique and family-owned businesses from across Canada were amongst the winners.

Retail Council of Canada (RCC)'s Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a rigorous, annual competition of the best new grocery products. Becoming a Canadian Grand Prix winner is often a game changer because of the direct and extensive exposure to key retailers, buyers and new consumers these products receive.

Four recipients also received Special Awards. Oggi Foods Inc. won the All-Canadian trophy for their Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Walmart Canada won Overall Consumer Value for Easy-Blends Fruit & Vegetable Mix, Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Limited won for Innovation and Originality award for Nordica Smooth Dips and The Spice Tailor Limited was recognized for Innovative Packaging for The Spice Tailor Daal.

"We're seeing tremendous innovation in products that allow Canadians to easily recreate a wide range of restaurant-quality taste at home," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "The trend towards a more multiculturally inspired assortment of food products and a cleaner and healthier ingredient list is evident."

Chef and chief jury chair Marcus Von Albrecht oversaw the judging panel. From 114 products that scored at least 70% on quality and innovation, only 40 products received the prestigious recognition as Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners.

Multiple-category winners included: Metro Inc, Walmart Canada, Federated Cooperatives Limited, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd and Sobeys Inc.

Also honoured at the Gala were Donald and David Sobey and the Sobey Family who received RCC's 2019 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their tremendous contributions to the grocery industry in Canada.

To view the complete list of this year's winners, visit: rccgrandprix.ca/winners

Sponsors of this year's Canadian Grand Prix awards include: BMO Financial Group, Reebee and TC Transcontinental.

About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards:

Now in its 26th year, the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards is an annual program that celebrates new products in food, non-food and private label categories. The program provides a unique opportunity for entrants to showcase new products to a jury of industry experts and to be recognized by their peers.

The program is open to manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. To be eligible, a product must have been introduced to the market between January 1 and December 31, 2018. Products were judged on presentation and packaging, product attributes, innovation and originality and, overall value to the consumer.

List of 26th Anniversary Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award Winners by Category:

NATIONAL BRANDS

FOOD

Baking Needs & Dried Bakery

Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1

Conagra Brands



Beverages

Apple & Eve Vegan Protein Smoothie

A. Lassonde Inc.



Condiments & Sauces

Adams Dark Roast

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.



Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts

Grab & Go Collection

Chocolat Lamontagne, inc



Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)

Nordica Smooth Dips

Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Limited



Deli Meats and Cheeses

Organic Sliced Chicken and Turkey Deli

Yorkshire Valley Farms



Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Oggi Foods Inc.



Fruits, Vegetables and Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated Or Frozen)

Riced Cauliflower

Bonduelle



Meat, Egg & Seafood Fresh (Refrigerated or Frozen)

Sous Chef Kits

Cedar Bay Grilling Company



Shelf Stable Prepared Foods & Entrees

The Spice Tailor Daal

The Spice Tailor Limited



Snack (Savoury)

Sanissimo Chia & Flax

Bimbo Canada



Snack (Sweet)

Kashi JOI - Nut Bars and Energy Nut Bars

Kashi Company

NATIONAL BRANDS

NON-FOOD

General Merchandise

Papyrus - Gemmed Thank you

Carlton Cards



Hair Care

Live Clean Mineral Clay Rebalancing Shampoo & Conditioner

Hain Celestial Canada, ULC



Health Care – Oral Hygiene

GUM Activital Sonic Deep Clean

Sunstar Americas Inc ( Canada )



Health Care – OTC (Over the Counter)

Biosync 24h Continuous Release

Namëna Biosciences



Household Products

SodaStream Black Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream



Paper, Plastic & Foil

Alcan Non-Stick

Reynolds Consumer Products Canada Inc.



Pet Needs

Beyond Natural Pet Food

Nestlé Purina PetCare

PRIVATE LABEL

FOOD

Bakery Fresh (par- baked)

Irresistibles Tree-Shaped Log

Metro Inc.

Beverages

Irresistibles Carbonated Spring Water

Metro Inc.

Condiments & Sauces

Sensations by Compliments Spirited Mickie BBQ Sauce

Sobeys Inc.

Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts

Our Finest Fudge Selection

Walmart Canada

Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)

Great Value Greek Yogurt Dips

Walmart Canada

Desserts (fresh, refrigerated or frozen)

Irresistibles Ice Cream Bars

Metro Inc.

Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees

Co-op Gold Potstickers

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Fruit, Vegetable & Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen)

Great Value Easy-Blends Fruit & Vegetable Mix

Walmart Canada

Meat, Egg & Seafood (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen)

Co-op Gold PURE Fillets

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Snack (Savoury)

Sensations by Compliments Extra Crunchy Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips

Sobeys Inc.

Snack (Sweet)

Irresistibles Naturalia Granola Cereals

Metro Inc.

PRIVATE LABEL

NON -FOOD

Baby Care

Personnelle Teething

Metro Inc.



General Merchandise

NOMA Advanced Constant-Lit Cluster Lights (Light Show)

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.



Health Care – OTC (Over the Counter)

Personnelle Microfilter Nasal Wash System

Metro Inc.



Household Products

PADERNO Dutch Ovens, 6.2L

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.



Personal Care

Co-op Gold PURE

Federated Co-operatives Limited



Pet Needs

Pure Balance Freeze Dried Treats for Dogs

Walmart Canada



SPECIAL AWARDS

All Canadian

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Oggi Foods Inc.



Overall Consumer Value

Easy-Blends Fruit & Vegetable Mix

Walmart Canada



Innovation and Originality

Nordica Smooth Dips

Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Limited



Innovative Packaging

The Spice Tailor Daal

The Spice Tailor Limited

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer with over 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $375 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. RetailCouncil.org

