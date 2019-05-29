Winners for 26th Anniversary Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced Français
May 29, 2019, 23:15 ET
Standout products offer busy consumers more convenient ways to enjoy new tastes and healthier options at home.
TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Twenty-four companies took home the coveted Canadian Prix New Product Award for products they introduced into the Canadian market in 2018. Both established and new retailers, suppliers, smaller boutique and family-owned businesses from across Canada were amongst the winners.
Retail Council of Canada (RCC)'s Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a rigorous, annual competition of the best new grocery products. Becoming a Canadian Grand Prix winner is often a game changer because of the direct and extensive exposure to key retailers, buyers and new consumers these products receive.
Four recipients also received Special Awards. Oggi Foods Inc. won the All-Canadian trophy for their Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Walmart Canada won Overall Consumer Value for Easy-Blends Fruit & Vegetable Mix, Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Limited won for Innovation and Originality award for Nordica Smooth Dips and The Spice Tailor Limited was recognized for Innovative Packaging for The Spice Tailor Daal.
"We're seeing tremendous innovation in products that allow Canadians to easily recreate a wide range of restaurant-quality taste at home," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "The trend towards a more multiculturally inspired assortment of food products and a cleaner and healthier ingredient list is evident."
Chef and chief jury chair Marcus Von Albrecht oversaw the judging panel. From 114 products that scored at least 70% on quality and innovation, only 40 products received the prestigious recognition as Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners.
Multiple-category winners included: Metro Inc, Walmart Canada, Federated Cooperatives Limited, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd and Sobeys Inc.
Also honoured at the Gala were Donald and David Sobey and the Sobey Family who received RCC's 2019 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their tremendous contributions to the grocery industry in Canada.
To view the complete list of this year's winners, visit: rccgrandprix.ca/winners
Sponsors of this year's Canadian Grand Prix awards include: BMO Financial Group, Reebee and TC Transcontinental.
About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards:
Now in its 26th year, the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards is an annual program that celebrates new products in food, non-food and private label categories. The program provides a unique opportunity for entrants to showcase new products to a jury of industry experts and to be recognized by their peers.
The program is open to manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. To be eligible, a product must have been introduced to the market between January 1 and December 31, 2018. Products were judged on presentation and packaging, product attributes, innovation and originality and, overall value to the consumer.
List of 26th Anniversary Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award Winners by Category:
NATIONAL BRANDS
FOOD
- Baking Needs & Dried Bakery
- Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1
Conagra Brands
- Beverages
- Apple & Eve Vegan Protein Smoothie
A. Lassonde Inc.
- Condiments & Sauces
- Adams Dark Roast
Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.
- Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts
- Grab & Go Collection
Chocolat Lamontagne, inc
- Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)
- Nordica Smooth Dips
Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Limited
- Deli Meats and Cheeses
- Organic Sliced Chicken and Turkey Deli
Yorkshire Valley Farms
- Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees
- Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Oggi Foods Inc.
- Fruits, Vegetables and Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated Or Frozen)
- Riced Cauliflower
Bonduelle
- Meat, Egg & Seafood Fresh (Refrigerated or Frozen)
- Sous Chef Kits
Cedar Bay Grilling Company
- Shelf Stable Prepared Foods & Entrees
- The Spice Tailor Daal
The Spice Tailor Limited
- Snack (Savoury)
- Sanissimo Chia & Flax
Bimbo Canada
- Snack (Sweet)
- Kashi JOI - Nut Bars and Energy Nut Bars
Kashi Company
NATIONAL BRANDS
NON-FOOD
- General Merchandise
- Papyrus - Gemmed Thank you
Carlton Cards
- Hair Care
- Live Clean Mineral Clay Rebalancing Shampoo & Conditioner
Hain Celestial Canada, ULC
- Health Care – Oral Hygiene
- GUM Activital Sonic Deep Clean
Sunstar Americas Inc (Canada)
- Health Care – OTC (Over the Counter)
- Biosync 24h Continuous Release
Namëna Biosciences
- Household Products
- SodaStream Black Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream
- Paper, Plastic & Foil
- Alcan Non-Stick
Reynolds Consumer Products Canada Inc.
- Pet Needs
- Beyond Natural Pet Food
Nestlé Purina PetCare
PRIVATE LABEL
FOOD
- Bakery Fresh (par- baked)
- Irresistibles Tree-Shaped Log
Metro Inc.
- Beverages
- Irresistibles Carbonated Spring Water
Metro Inc.
- Condiments & Sauces
- Sensations by Compliments Spirited Mickie BBQ Sauce
Sobeys Inc.
- Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts
- Our Finest Fudge Selection
Walmart Canada
- Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)
- Great Value Greek Yogurt Dips
Walmart Canada
- Desserts (fresh, refrigerated or frozen)
- Irresistibles Ice Cream Bars
Metro Inc.
- Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees
- Co-op Gold Potstickers
Federated Co-operatives Limited
- Fruit, Vegetable & Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen)
- Great Value Easy-Blends Fruit & Vegetable Mix
Walmart Canada
- Meat, Egg & Seafood (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen)
- Co-op Gold PURE Fillets
Federated Co-operatives Limited
- Snack (Savoury)
- Sensations by Compliments Extra Crunchy Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips
Sobeys Inc.
- Snack (Sweet)
- Irresistibles Naturalia Granola Cereals
Metro Inc.
PRIVATE LABEL
NON -FOOD
- Baby Care
- Personnelle Teething
Metro Inc.
- General Merchandise
- NOMA Advanced Constant-Lit Cluster Lights (Light Show)
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.
- Health Care – OTC (Over the Counter)
- Personnelle Microfilter Nasal Wash System
Metro Inc.
- Household Products
- PADERNO Dutch Ovens, 6.2L
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.
- Personal Care
- Co-op Gold PURE
Federated Co-operatives Limited
- Pet Needs
- Pure Balance Freeze Dried Treats for Dogs
Walmart Canada
SPECIAL AWARDS
- All Canadian
- Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Oggi Foods Inc.
- Overall Consumer Value
- Easy-Blends Fruit & Vegetable Mix
Walmart Canada
- Innovation and Originality
- Nordica Smooth Dips
Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Limited
- Innovative Packaging
- The Spice Tailor Daal
The Spice Tailor Limited
About Retail Council of Canada
Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer with over 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $375 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. RetailCouncil.org
SOURCE Retail Council of Canada
For further information: Branka Stavric, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications, bstavric@retailcouncil.org | 416.467.3772, Retail Council of Canada
