Winners for 2023 Webster Awards Announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The winners in the 14 categories for the 2023 Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, were announced this evening during a live in-person event, hosted by CHEK TV's Paul Haysom and Gloria Macarenko from CBC Radio who also conducted a fireside chat with the featured guest, veteran anchor/journalist, Lisa LaFlamme. The Webster awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. from June 1st, 2022 to May 31st, 2023. For those who wish to see who the finalists and winners are of the 2023 Webster Awards, and to view the finalists' work, this can be accessed now at www.jackwebster.com.

Submissions were encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more.

2023 Webster Awards Winners

Best News Reporting of the Year (New category this Year!)

Presented in Memory of Keith Bradbury

- Sarah MacDonald, Clayton Little, Global BC for Failed in Life and Death: The Story of Noelle O'Soup

Excellence in Investigative Journalism (New category this Year!)

- Nancy Macdonald, Mike Hager, The Globe and Mail for The Blue Wall of Police Accountability

Excellence in Arts and Culture Reporting (New category this Year!)

- Marsha Lederman, The Globe and Mail for Arts in the Crosshairs

Excellence in Feature Reporting (New category this Year!)

- J.B. MacKinnon, Hakai Institute for The Demon River

Excellence in Health Reporting

- Paul Johnson , Cody Chaban, Global BC for Diversion of Drugs

Excellence in Technology Reporting

- Kate Wilson, Vancouver Tech Journal for Microsoft president Brad Smith is leading the vision of a connected Cascadia

Excellence in Legal Journalism

- Francesca Fionda, The Narwhal for This Court Case Could Change the Future of Mining in B.C.

Excellence in Environment Reporting

- Ainslie Cruickshank, The Narwhal for The worst house guests: European green crabs are invading B.C. waters

Excellence in Reporting in a Language other than English

- Harjinder Thind, Pooja Sekhon, Gurvinder Hanjra, RedFM for Surrey Health Care in Crisis - An In Depth Report

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Reporting

- Amanda Follett Hosgood, The Tyee for 70 Years after the Flood: Cheslatta's Fight to Reclaim Its Territory

Excellence in Community Reporting

Presented by the Al Roadburg Foundation

- Anna McKenzie, Shalu Mehta, IndigiNews for Two-part series: Community rallies for Carsyn Seaweed

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

- Matt Simmons, The Narwhal for The complicated truth about pipelines crossing Wet'suwet'en territory

Commentator of the Year – City Mike Award

Presented in memory of Linda Webster

- Daphne Bramham, Vancouver Sun

Excellence in Business, Industry, & Labour Reporting

Endowed by Jean Cormier

- Nicola Jones, Hakai Magazine for Banking on the Seaweed Rush.

Also, during the 2023 Webster Awards, Frances Bula was honoured as the 2023 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, the Global Reporting Centre was honoured as the 2023 Bill Good Award recipient, and 2023 Shelley Fralic Award recipient, Sophie Lui of Global BC, was also honoured.

This year's Webster Awards were made possible by Presenting Sponsors: BCGEU, FortisBC, Global Container Terminals Inc., LNG Canada, Port of Vancouver, TELUS Health, the Urban Development Institute, Pacific Region and West Coast Reduction; Supporting Sponsors: CIMTech Green Energy, Coast Communications, Concord Pacific, Kwantlan Polytechnic University, Langara, Ledcord, RedFM, Seaspan and YVR. Webster Award partners are Oh Boy Productions, Glacier Media, and the Vancouver Sun and Province. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Jack Webster Foundation.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

