Winners for 2024 Webster Awards Announced

Featuring Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations: Bob Rae

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The winners of the 2024 Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, were announced this evening at a gala dinner/awards event at the Hyatt Regency, Vancouver. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. and the event also featured an address by featured guest Bob Rae, Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations. The evening was also hosted by Chris Gailus, co-anchor of Global's News at 6 and Clement Tang, news anchor at Fairchild TV.

The 2024 winners were chosen by the Webster Awards jury, all members who are independent of the Jack Webster Foundation and its board. Submissions were encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources across B.C. that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more.

2024 Webster Awards Winners

Best News Reporting of the Year – Print/Digital

-Gordon Hoekstra, Vancouver Sun/The Province for More than just driver error? Why trucks keep hitting B.C. overpasses

Best News Reporting of the Year – TV/Video

Presented by the Bradbury Family - In Memory of Keith Bradbury

-Cassidy Mosconi, Richard Zussman, Troy Charles, Elissa Carpenter, Pat Bell, Mike Timbrell, Justin Okines, Tony Clark, Derek Brade, Chris Allard, Kim Magi Global BC for Interior Fires

Commentator of the Year/City Mic Award

Presented in Memory of Linda Webster

-Eden Fineday, IndigiNews

Excellence in Arts and Culture Reporting

-Marsha Lederman, The Globe and Mail for The VAG Comes Clean

Excellence in Business Reporting

Endowed by Jean Cormier

-Tyler Olsen, Fraser Valley Current for How an Ohio Newspaper Sank a B.C. Publishing Empire

Excellence in Community Reporting

Presented by the Al Roadburg Foundation

-Stacy Ross, Dean Stoltz, Skye Ryan, Kendall Hanson, Rob Shaw, April Lawrence, Keith Vass, Kevin Youngblut, CHEK News for Summer Wildfire Closes Critical Highway on Vancouver Island

Excellence in Environment Reporting

Presented by the Pacific Salmon Foundation

-Justine Hunter, The Globe and Mail for Trapped in Ice: A Glacial Reveal

Excellence in Feature Reporting – Print/Digital

-Nancy Macdonald, The Globe and Mail for Gold Diggers in a Cold Sea

Excellence in Feature Reporting – Radio/Audio

-Cathy Browne, Jennifer Wilson, CBC Vancouver for Better Late

Excellence in Feature Reporting – TV/Video

-Alissa Thibault, Sergio Magro, Sharron Bates, Brian Dutkewich, Soren Jensen, Global BC for Stanley Park Resident

Excellence in Health Reporting

-Penny Daflos, CTV News Vancouver for Healthcare Crisis Concealed from the Public

Excellence in Innovative Journalism

-Stephanie Kwetásel'wet Wood, Michelle Cyca, Lindsay Sample, Karan Saxena, Ainslie Cruickshank, Matt Simmons, Shawn Parkinson, Karlene Harvey, Jesse Winter, Marty Clemens, Jennifer Gauthier, The Narwhal for Nourish: How First Nations are Bringing Food Sovereignty Back to the Table

Excellence in Investigative & Enterprise Journalism

Presented by the B.C. Crown Counsel Association

-Lori Culbert, Vancouver Sun/The Province for How the Tragic Overdose Death of a UVIC Student Sparked Change in B.C.

Excellence in Legal Journalism

Presented by the Law Society of B.C.

-Rumina Daya, Richard Zussman, Luca Sgaetti, Terry MacIsaac, Global BC for Child Killer Name Change

Excellence in Reporting in a Language other than English

-Pooja Sekhon, Harjinder Thind, Gurvinder Hanjra, CKYE 93.1 & 89.1 RED FM for Has LMIA Program Become a Necessary Evil?

Also at the 2024 Webster Awards event, the 2024 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Belle Puri, the 2024 Bill Good Award was presented to the Cathy Browne, and the 2024 Shelley Fralic Award was presented to Isabelle Southcott.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

