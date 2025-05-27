Call for Submissions for 2025 Webster Awards Now Open

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The call for submissions for the 2025 Webster Awards is now open. Journalists across B.C. can now submit their work in the 16 categories available this year by filling out the online submission forms found here. The Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, recognize excellence in journalism across B.C. Submissions will be accepted until the deadline of 11:59 p.m., July 27th, 2025, Pacific Time. All finalists will be celebrated and the winner in each category will be announced during the November 3rd Webster Awards in-person gala dinner evening at the Hyatt Regency, Vancouver. More details to come and tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The 2025 Webster Awards Categories

Best News Reporting of the Year, TV/Video

Best News Reporting of the Year, Print/Online

Best News Reporting of the Year, Radio/Audio

Excellence in Feature Reporting, TV/Video

Excellence in Feature Reporting, Print/Online

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Feature Reporting, Radio/Audio

Excellence in Investigative & Enterprise Journalism

Presented by the B.C. Crown Counsel Association

Excellence in Innovative Journalism

Excellence in Business Reporting

Endowed by Jean Cormier

Excellence in Arts and Culture Reporting

Excellence in Legal Journalism Presented by the Law Society of B.C.

Excellence in Health Reporting

Excellence in Environment Reporting

Presented by the Pacific Salmon Foundation

Excellence in Multilingual Journalism

Excellence in Community Reporting

Presented by the Al Roadburg Foundation

Commentator of the Year – City Mic Award

Presented in memory of Linda Webster

Finalists and winners are chosen by the Webster Awards jury, all members who are independent of the Jack Webster Foundation and its board. Submissions are encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources across B.C. that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more. For more information about the categories, eligibility and category specific criteria, plus to be able to submit for an award, all information can be found here.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

