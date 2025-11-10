News provided byDirectors Guild of Canada, National Office
TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 24th Annual DGC Awards. The Awards were presented at Koerner Hall in Toronto on Saturday, November 8th.
DGC IMPACT AWARD
R.T. Thorne
DON HALDANE DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
Cathie Edgar
DGC GREEN AWARD
Peak Everything
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
Adam B. Stein, Zach Lipovsky & Team – Final Destination: Bloodlines
FEATURE FILM CREW OF THE YEAR
Frankenstein
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Laurie Townshend – A Mother Apart
JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Trevor Solway – Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man
BEST SHORT FILM
Alicia K. Harris – On a Sunday at Eleven
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM
Aleks Marinkovich – The Apprentice
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)
Liz Bischof – A Nice Indian Boy
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dev Singh & Sandy Pereira – 40 Acres
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Pauline Decroix – The Nest
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Ed Douglas & Dermain Finlayson – 40 Acres
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Alexandra La Roche & Team – House of David, The Song of Moses
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Danis Goulet & Team – North of North, Bad Influences
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Michelle Morgan & Team – Heartland, Fork in the Road
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Alicia K. Harris & Team – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story
DRAMA SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR
The Last of Us – Season 2
COMEDY SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR
North of North – Season 1
TV MOVIE CREW OF THE YEAR
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Andrew Berry – North of North, Top of the World
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Aaron Marshall – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Julia Blua & Pete Watson – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Marianna Khoury & Sam Thomson – North of North, Top of the World
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby Austria, Yuri Gorbachow – The Handmaid's Tale, Execution
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Susan Fawcett – Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Mark Dejczak, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob Hegedus – North of North, Top of the World
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.
