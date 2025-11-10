TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 24th Annual DGC Awards. The Awards were presented at Koerner Hall in Toronto on Saturday, November 8th.

DGC IMPACT AWARD

R.T. Thorne

DON HALDANE DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

Cathie Edgar

DGC GREEN AWARD

Peak Everything

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Adam B. Stein, Zach Lipovsky & Team – Final Destination: Bloodlines

FEATURE FILM CREW OF THE YEAR

Frankenstein

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Laurie Townshend – A Mother Apart

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD

Trevor Solway – Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man

BEST SHORT FILM

Alicia K. Harris – On a Sunday at Eleven

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

Aleks Marinkovich – The Apprentice

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)

Liz Bischof – A Nice Indian Boy

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Dev Singh & Sandy Pereira – 40 Acres

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Pauline Decroix – The Nest

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Ed Douglas & Dermain Finlayson – 40 Acres

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Alexandra La Roche & Team – House of David, The Song of Moses

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Danis Goulet & Team – North of North, Bad Influences

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Michelle Morgan & Team – Heartland, Fork in the Road

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

Alicia K. Harris & Team – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story

DRAMA SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR

The Last of Us – Season 2

COMEDY SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR

North of North – Season 1

TV MOVIE CREW OF THE YEAR

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES

Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES

Andrew Berry – North of North, Top of the World

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Aaron Marshall – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

Julia Blua & Pete Watson – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Marianna Khoury & Sam Thomson – North of North, Top of the World

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby Austria, Yuri Gorbachow – The Handmaid's Tale, Execution

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Susan Fawcett – Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Mark Dejczak, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob Hegedus – North of North, Top of the World

