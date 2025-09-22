News provided byDirectors Guild of Canada, National Office
Sep 22, 2025, 12:13 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is thrilled to announce the 2025 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film, completing the full slate of nominations. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously unveiled on September 11th and are also included below. Winners will be revealed in Toronto on Saturday, November 8th at Koerner Hall.
"These nominees showcase both bold new voices and established filmmakers, all of who contribute to the landscape and legacy of our industry," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "Together, they weave the fabric of Canadian culture and storytelling. I'm eager to celebrate their accomplishments at the DGC Awards Gala."
FEATURE FILM CREW OF THE YEAR
40 Acres
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Frankenstein
Sharp Corner
The Smashing Machine
Tron 3: Ares
DRAMA SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR
From – Season 3
The Last of Us – Season 2
The Handmaid's Tale – Season 6
The Boys – Season 4
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 2
COMEDY SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR
North of North – Season 1
What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6
Animal Control – Season 3
Shoresy – Season 4
The Trades – Season 2
TV MOVIE CREW OF THE YEAR
A '90s Christmas
To Have and to Holiday
Mary J. Blige's Family Affair
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
R.T. Thorne & Team – 40 Acres
Adam B. Stein & Zach Lipovsky & Team – Final Destination: Bloodlines
Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson & Team – Rumours
Chloé Robichaud & Team – Deux femmes en or
Eva Thomas & Team – Nika & Madison
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
John Bolton – King Arthur's Night
Laurie Townshend – A Mother Apart
Seth Scriver & Peter Scriver – Endless Cookie
Christopher Auchter – The Stand
Alfonso Maiorana – Goddess of Slide
JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Trevor Solway – Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man
Sasha Leigh Henry – Dinner with Friends
Marie Brassard – Le Train
Ava Maria Safai – Foreigner
Sophy Romvari – Blue Heron
BEST SHORT FILM
Alicia K. Harris – On a Sunday at Eleven
Spencer Zimmerman – Headcase
Arshia Shakiba – Who Loves the Sun
Anna Hopkins – Dish Pit
Alireza Kazemipour & Panta Mosleh – Hatch
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM
Aleks Marinkovich – The Apprentice
Carol Spier – The Shrouds
Elisabeth Williams – Out Standing
Peter Cosco – 40 Acres
Brian Kane – Clown in a Cornfield
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)
Ludovic Dufresne – Vil & misérable
Marie-Pier Fortier – La petite et le vieux
Liz Bischof – A Nice Indian Boy
Caroline Alder – Le dernier repas
Dom Fegan – What We Dreamed of Then
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dev Singh & Sandy Pereira – 40 Acres
Christopher Donaldson – The Shrouds
Jorge Weisz – Sharp Corner
Anna Catley – Paying For It
Simone Smith – Meadowlarks
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Sydney Cowper – Endless Cookie
Peter Denes – Degrassi: Whatever It Takes
Nick Hector – Shamed
Kent Donguines – Treasure of the Rice Terraces
Pauline Decroix – The Nest
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Nathan Robitaille, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Krystin Hunter, Josh Brown, Robert Bertola, Jack Madigan – Freaky Tales
Stephen Barden, Dashen Naidoo, Dustin Harris, Ryan Allam, Joe Bracciale, J.R. Fountain, Robert Hegedus, Stefana Fratila – Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Ed Douglas, Dermain Finlayson – 40 Acres
Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, David Evans, Jill Purdy, Joshua Vamos – Out Standing
Jill Purdy, Stephen Barden, Faustine Pelipel, Nelson Ferreira, Stefana Fratila, Jose Acosta – A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Jean-François Asselin & Team – Plan B, Episode 6
Adam Kane & Team – Billy the Kid, A Debt Collected
T.J. Scott & Team – Saint-Pierre, Queen Bee
Alba Gil & Team – Sight Unseen, Family Matters
Alexandra La Roche & Team – House of David, The Song of Moses
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Alyson Richards & Team – Children Ruin Everything, Sleepovers
Danis Goulet & Team – North of North, Bad Influences
Zoe Hopkins & Team – Small Achievable Goals, Good Sex
Sebastian Cluer & Team – The Office Movers, Trini-T Moving
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Jacquie Gould & Team – Bet, First Blood
Samantha Wan & Team – Gangnam Project, Bye, Bye, Bye
Michelle Morgan & Team – Heartland, Fork in the Road
J.J. Johnson & Team – Jane, Pan troglodytes
Felipe Rodriguez & Team – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Bronwen Hughes & Team – So Long, Marianne (So Long, Leonard)
Danishka Esterhazy & Team – Sniper: The Last Stand
Ryan Landels & Team – Sugarplummed
Felipe Rodriguez & Team – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Alicia K. Harris & Team – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Jennifer Morden – Black Mirror, Common People
Elisa Sauve – Cross, The Good Book
Chad Krowchuk – House of David, The Song of Moses
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Andrew Berry – North of North, Top of the World
Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows, Headhunting
Diana Magnus – The Z-Suite, In with the New
Shayne Fox – Overcompensating, Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Brian D. Verhoog – The Office Movers, Familia
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Stephen Philipson – Long Bright River, Blind Spot
Aaron Marshall – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Roslyn Kalloo – Cross, Hero Complex
Maxyme Tremblay – From, When We Go
Bridget Durnford – Dark Winds, Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
David Trevail – Sniper: The Last Stand
Aren Hansen – 'Twas the Date Before Christmas
Julia Blua & Pete Watson – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Jason Irvine – The Wish Swap
David Cain – If I Go Missing
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Marianna Khoury & Sam Thomson – North of North, Top of the World
Mike Fly – Children Ruin Everything, Feelings
Pauline Decroix – Son of a Critch, Happy 1990
Kyle Martin – Shoresy, Brooks Barrelmen
Heath Fashina – Dino Dex, Super Dinos
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Joseph Bracciale, Dashen Naidoo, Jack Madigan, Kelly McGahey, Kirk Starkey, Josh Brown – Motorheads, Pilot
Adam Stein, Brent Pickett, Kelly McGahey, Ryan Allam, Ayaz Kamani, Kevin Banks – From, Shatter
Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby Austria, Yuri Gorbachow – The Handmaid's Tale, Execution
Dustin Harris, Nathan Robitaille, Krystin Hunter, Craig MacLellan, Spencer Clerk – Silo, Into the Fire
Brent Pickett, Robert Warchol, Jean Bot, Joe Mancuso – Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Tango Romeo
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Susan Fawcett – Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Bruce Fleming, Steven Blair – If I Go Missing
Raiza Rodrigues – The Killer is Calling
Raiza Rodrigues, Ryan Birnberg – A Kidnapping in Amish Country
Bruce Fleming, Deanna Marano – A Season to Remember
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Mark Dejczakiwskyj, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob Hegedus – North of North, Top of the World
John Loranger, Matthew Hussey, Scott Donald, Sue Fawcett, Abigail Neale, Steven Roberts – Bet, Game On
Dave Johnson, Mark Shnuriwsky, Janice Ierulli, Dave Fritz, Sue Fawcett – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal
Kevin Banks, Josh Brown, Richard Calistan, Rob Hegedus, Ethan Horbay, Kayla Stewart – The Way Home, Smoke on the Water
Sean Karp, Cailey Milito – Dino Dex, Chickenosaurus Rex: Part 2
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @DGCTalent. Use the hashtag #DGCAwards to join the conversation!
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.
SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office
Media: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications, [email protected]
Share this article