TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is thrilled to announce the 2025 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film, completing the full slate of nominations. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously unveiled on September 11th and are also included below. Winners will be revealed in Toronto on Saturday, November 8th at Koerner Hall.

"These nominees showcase both bold new voices and established filmmakers, all of who contribute to the landscape and legacy of our industry," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "Together, they weave the fabric of Canadian culture and storytelling. I'm eager to celebrate their accomplishments at the DGC Awards Gala."

FEATURE FILM CREW OF THE YEAR

40 Acres

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Frankenstein

Sharp Corner

The Smashing Machine

Tron 3: Ares

DRAMA SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR

From – Season 3

The Last of Us – Season 2

The Handmaid's Tale – Season 6

The Boys – Season 4

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 2

COMEDY SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR

North of North – Season 1

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6

Animal Control – Season 3

Shoresy – Season 4

The Trades – Season 2

TV MOVIE CREW OF THE YEAR

A '90s Christmas

To Have and to Holiday

Mary J. Blige's Family Affair

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

R.T. Thorne & Team – 40 Acres

Adam B. Stein & Zach Lipovsky & Team – Final Destination: Bloodlines

Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson & Team – Rumours

Chloé Robichaud & Team – Deux femmes en or

Eva Thomas & Team – Nika & Madison

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

John Bolton – King Arthur's Night

Laurie Townshend – A Mother Apart

Seth Scriver & Peter Scriver – Endless Cookie

Christopher Auchter – The Stand

Alfonso Maiorana – Goddess of Slide

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD

Trevor Solway – Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man

Sasha Leigh Henry – Dinner with Friends

Marie Brassard – Le Train

Ava Maria Safai – Foreigner

Sophy Romvari – Blue Heron

BEST SHORT FILM

Alicia K. Harris – On a Sunday at Eleven

Spencer Zimmerman – Headcase

Arshia Shakiba – Who Loves the Sun

Anna Hopkins – Dish Pit

Alireza Kazemipour & Panta Mosleh – Hatch

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM

Aleks Marinkovich – The Apprentice

Carol Spier – The Shrouds

Elisabeth Williams – Out Standing

Peter Cosco – 40 Acres

Brian Kane – Clown in a Cornfield

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)

Ludovic Dufresne – Vil & misérable

Marie-Pier Fortier – La petite et le vieux

Liz Bischof – A Nice Indian Boy

Caroline Alder – Le dernier repas

Dom Fegan – What We Dreamed of Then

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Dev Singh & Sandy Pereira – 40 Acres

Christopher Donaldson – The Shrouds

Jorge Weisz – Sharp Corner

Anna Catley – Paying For It

Simone Smith – Meadowlarks

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Sydney Cowper – Endless Cookie

Peter Denes – Degrassi: Whatever It Takes

Nick Hector – Shamed

Kent Donguines – Treasure of the Rice Terraces

Pauline Decroix – The Nest

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Nathan Robitaille, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Krystin Hunter, Josh Brown, Robert Bertola, Jack Madigan – Freaky Tales

Stephen Barden, Dashen Naidoo, Dustin Harris, Ryan Allam, Joe Bracciale, J.R. Fountain, Robert Hegedus, Stefana Fratila – Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Ed Douglas, Dermain Finlayson – 40 Acres

Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, David Evans, Jill Purdy, Joshua Vamos – Out Standing

Jill Purdy, Stephen Barden, Faustine Pelipel, Nelson Ferreira, Stefana Fratila, Jose Acosta – A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Jean-François Asselin & Team – Plan B, Episode 6

Adam Kane & Team – Billy the Kid, A Debt Collected

T.J. Scott & Team – Saint-Pierre, Queen Bee

Alba Gil & Team – Sight Unseen, Family Matters

Alexandra La Roche & Team – House of David, The Song of Moses

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Alyson Richards & Team – Children Ruin Everything, Sleepovers

Danis Goulet & Team – North of North, Bad Influences

Zoe Hopkins & Team – Small Achievable Goals, Good Sex

Sebastian Cluer & Team – The Office Movers, Trini-T Moving

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Jacquie Gould & Team – Bet, First Blood

Samantha Wan & Team – Gangnam Project, Bye, Bye, Bye

Michelle Morgan & Team – Heartland, Fork in the Road

J.J. Johnson & Team – Jane, Pan troglodytes

Felipe Rodriguez & Team – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

Bronwen Hughes & Team – So Long, Marianne (So Long, Leonard)

Danishka Esterhazy & Team – Sniper: The Last Stand

Ryan Landels & Team – Sugarplummed

Felipe Rodriguez & Team – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

Alicia K. Harris & Team – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES

Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus

Jennifer Morden – Black Mirror, Common People

Elisa Sauve – Cross, The Good Book

Chad Krowchuk – House of David, The Song of Moses

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES

Andrew Berry – North of North, Top of the World

Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows, Headhunting

Diana Magnus – The Z-Suite, In with the New

Shayne Fox – Overcompensating, Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites

Brian D. Verhoog – The Office Movers, Familia

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Stephen Philipson – Long Bright River, Blind Spot

Aaron Marshall – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus

Roslyn Kalloo – Cross, Hero Complex

Maxyme Tremblay – From, When We Go

Bridget Durnford – Dark Winds, Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

David Trevail – Sniper: The Last Stand

Aren Hansen – 'Twas the Date Before Christmas

Julia Blua & Pete Watson – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

Jason Irvine – The Wish Swap

David Cain – If I Go Missing

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Marianna Khoury & Sam Thomson – North of North, Top of the World

Mike Fly – Children Ruin Everything, Feelings

Pauline Decroix – Son of a Critch, Happy 1990

Kyle Martin – Shoresy, Brooks Barrelmen

Heath Fashina – Dino Dex, Super Dinos

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Joseph Bracciale, Dashen Naidoo, Jack Madigan, Kelly McGahey, Kirk Starkey, Josh Brown – Motorheads, Pilot

Adam Stein, Brent Pickett, Kelly McGahey, Ryan Allam, Ayaz Kamani, Kevin Banks – From, Shatter

Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby Austria, Yuri Gorbachow – The Handmaid's Tale, Execution

Dustin Harris, Nathan Robitaille, Krystin Hunter, Craig MacLellan, Spencer Clerk – Silo, Into the Fire

Brent Pickett, Robert Warchol, Jean Bot, Joe Mancuso – Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Tango Romeo

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Susan Fawcett – Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Bruce Fleming, Steven Blair – If I Go Missing

Raiza Rodrigues – The Killer is Calling

Raiza Rodrigues, Ryan Birnberg – A Kidnapping in Amish Country

Bruce Fleming, Deanna Marano – A Season to Remember

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Mark Dejczakiwskyj, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob Hegedus – North of North, Top of the World

John Loranger, Matthew Hussey, Scott Donald, Sue Fawcett, Abigail Neale, Steven Roberts – Bet, Game On

Dave Johnson, Mark Shnuriwsky, Janice Ierulli, Dave Fritz, Sue Fawcett – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal

Kevin Banks, Josh Brown, Richard Calistan, Rob Hegedus, Ethan Horbay, Kayla Stewart – The Way Home, Smoke on the Water

Sean Karp, Cailey Milito – Dino Dex, Chickenosaurus Rex: Part 2

