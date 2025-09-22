NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 24TH ANNUAL DGC AWARDS Français

Sep 22, 2025, 12:13 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is thrilled to announce the 2025 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film, completing the full slate of nominations. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously unveiled on September 11th and are also included below. Winners will be revealed in Toronto on Saturday, November 8th at Koerner Hall.

"These nominees showcase both bold new voices and established filmmakers, all of who contribute to the landscape and legacy of our industry," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "Together, they weave the fabric of Canadian culture and storytelling. I'm eager to celebrate their accomplishments at the DGC Awards Gala."

FEATURE FILM CREW OF THE YEAR
40 Acres
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Frankenstein
Sharp Corner
The Smashing Machine
Tron 3: Ares

DRAMA SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR
From – Season 3
The Last of Us – Season 2
The Handmaid's Tale – Season 6
The Boys – Season 4
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 2

COMEDY SERIES CREW OF THE YEAR
North of North – Season 1
What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6
Animal Control – Season 3
Shoresy – Season 4
The Trades – Season 2

TV MOVIE CREW OF THE YEAR
A '90s Christmas
To Have and to Holiday
Mary J. Blige's Family Affair
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
R.T. Thorne & Team – 40 Acres
Adam B. Stein & Zach Lipovsky & Team – Final Destination: Bloodlines
Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson & Team – Rumours
Chloé Robichaud & Team – Deux femmes en or
Eva Thomas & Team – Nika & Madison

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
John BoltonKing Arthur's Night
Laurie TownshendA Mother Apart
Seth Scriver & Peter ScriverEndless Cookie
Christopher AuchterThe Stand
Alfonso Maiorana – Goddess of Slide

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Trevor SolwaySiksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man
Sasha Leigh HenryDinner with Friends
Marie BrassardLe Train
Ava Maria SafaiForeigner
Sophy RomvariBlue Heron

BEST SHORT FILM
Alicia K. HarrisOn a Sunday at Eleven
Spencer ZimmermanHeadcase
Arshia ShakibaWho Loves the Sun
Anna Hopkins – Dish Pit
Alireza Kazemipour & Panta MoslehHatch

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM
Aleks MarinkovichThe Apprentice
Carol Spier – The Shrouds
Elisabeth Williams – Out Standing
Peter Cosco40 Acres
Brian KaneClown in a Cornfield

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)
Ludovic DufresneVil & misérable
Marie-Pier FortierLa petite et le vieux
Liz BischofA Nice Indian Boy
Caroline AlderLe dernier repas
Dom Fegan – What We Dreamed of Then

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dev Singh & Sandy Pereira40 Acres
Christopher DonaldsonThe Shrouds
Jorge Weisz – Sharp Corner
Anna CatleyPaying For It
Simone SmithMeadowlarks

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Sydney CowperEndless Cookie
Peter DenesDegrassi: Whatever It Takes
Nick HectorShamed
Kent DonguinesTreasure of the Rice Terraces
Pauline Decroix – The Nest

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Nathan Robitaille, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Krystin Hunter, Josh Brown, Robert Bertola, Jack MadiganFreaky Tales
Stephen Barden, Dashen Naidoo, Dustin Harris, Ryan Allam, Joe Bracciale, J.R. Fountain, Robert Hegedus, Stefana FratilaDen of Thieves 2: Pantera
Ed Douglas, Dermain Finlayson – 40 Acres
Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, David Evans, Jill Purdy, Joshua VamosOut Standing
Jill Purdy, Stephen Barden, Faustine Pelipel, Nelson Ferreira, Stefana Fratila, Jose AcostaA Big Bold Beautiful Journey

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Jean-François Asselin & Team – Plan B, Episode 6
Adam Kane & Team – Billy the Kid, A Debt Collected
T.J. Scott & TeamSaint-Pierre, Queen Bee
Alba Gil & Team – Sight Unseen, Family Matters
Alexandra La Roche & Team – House of David, The Song of Moses

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Alyson Richards & Team – Children Ruin Everything, Sleepovers
Danis Goulet & Team – North of North, Bad Influences
Zoe Hopkins & Team – Small Achievable Goals, Good Sex
Sebastian Cluer & Team – The Office Movers, Trini-T Moving

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Jacquie Gould & Team – Bet, First Blood
Samantha Wan & Team – Gangnam Project, Bye, Bye, Bye
Michelle Morgan & Team – Heartland, Fork in the Road
J.J. Johnson & Team – Jane, Pan troglodytes
Felipe Rodriguez & Team – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Bronwen Hughes & Team – So Long, Marianne (So Long, Leonard)
Danishka Esterhazy & Team – Sniper: The Last Stand
Ryan Landels & Team – Sugarplummed
Felipe Rodriguez & Team – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Alicia K. Harris & Team – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Jennifer MordenBlack Mirror, Common People
Elisa SauveCross, The Good Book
Chad KrowchukHouse of David, The Song of Moses

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Andrew BerryNorth of North, Top of the World
Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows, Headhunting
Diana MagnusThe Z-Suite, In with the New
Shayne Fox – Overcompensating, Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Brian D. VerhoogThe Office Movers, Familia

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Stephen PhilipsonLong Bright River, Blind Spot
Aaron MarshallThe Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Roslyn KallooCross, Hero Complex
Maxyme Tremblay – From, When We Go
Bridget DurnfordDark Winds, Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
David TrevailSniper: The Last Stand
Aren Hansen – 'Twas the Date Before Christmas
Julia Blua & Pete WatsonTerror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Jason IrvineThe Wish Swap
David CainIf I Go Missing

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Marianna Khoury & Sam ThomsonNorth of North, Top of the World
Mike Fly – Children Ruin Everything, Feelings
Pauline DecroixSon of a Critch, Happy 1990
Kyle MartinShoresy, Brooks Barrelmen
Heath FashinaDino Dex, Super Dinos 

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Joseph Bracciale, Dashen Naidoo, Jack Madigan, Kelly McGahey, Kirk Starkey, Josh BrownMotorheads, Pilot
Adam Stein, Brent Pickett, Kelly McGahey, Ryan Allam, Ayaz Kamani, Kevin BanksFrom, Shatter
Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby Austria, Yuri Gorbachow – The Handmaid's Tale, Execution
Dustin Harris, Nathan Robitaille, Krystin Hunter, Craig MacLellan, Spencer ClerkSilo, Into the Fire
Brent Pickett, Robert Warchol, Jean Bot, Joe MancusoLaw & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Tango Romeo

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Susan FawcettWynonna Earp: Vengeance
Bruce Fleming, Steven BlairIf I Go Missing
Raiza RodriguesThe Killer is Calling
Raiza Rodrigues, Ryan BirnbergA Kidnapping in Amish Country
Bruce Fleming, Deanna MaranoA Season to Remember

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Mark Dejczakiwskyj, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob HegedusNorth of North, Top of the World
John Loranger, Matthew Hussey, Scott Donald, Sue Fawcett, Abigail Neale, Steven Roberts – Bet, Game On
Dave Johnson, Mark Shnuriwsky, Janice Ierulli, Dave Fritz, Sue FawcettRuby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal
Kevin Banks, Josh Brown, Richard Calistan, Rob Hegedus, Ethan Horbay, Kayla StewartThe Way Home, Smoke on the Water
Sean Karp, Cailey MilitoDino Dex, Chickenosaurus Rex: Part 2

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

Media: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications

