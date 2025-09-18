Films in the running screen at festivals across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Directors Guild of Canada is pleased and proud to announce the 15 long-listed films for the 2025 Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award, spotlighting emerging Canadian directors to watch out for this festival season.

The films will be screened at the Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC), the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF), the St. John's International Women's Film Festival (SJIWFF) and some have already been shown at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Hot Docs and ImagineNATIVE. Following the list of films is a summary of which festivals these films are playing at, for those festivals which have announced all or part of their slate of films.

"It's a privilege to spotlight these daring and original voices who are bringing fresh perspectives to the screen," said Warren P. Sonoda, DGC President. "Their work reflects the depth, innovation, and diversity that continue to define and elevate Canadian storytelling."

In 2022, the Discovery Award was rededicated to long-time DGC Director Member Jean-Marc Vallée. The Discovery Award Jury is chaired by Ana Valine, along with Ivan Madeira, Jessie Short, V.T. Nayani, Darlene Naponse and Ryan Couldrey.

Nominations for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series have already been released.

Nominations for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film as well as the Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award Short List will be announced on Monday, September 22nd.

2025 Discovery Award Long List:

100 Sunset, Kunsang Kyirong

Agatha's Almanac, Amalie Atkins

Bedrock, Kinga Michalska

Blue Heron, Sophy Romvari

Blueberry Grunt, Sherry White

Circo, Lamia Chraibi

Dinner with Friends, Sasha Leigh Henry

Endless Cookie, Pete Scriver & Seth Scriver

Folichonneries (Follies), Eric K. Boulianne

Foreigner, Ava Maria Safai

Le Train (The Train), Marie Brassard

Little Lorraine, Andy Hines

Nika & Madison, Eva Thomas

Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man, Trevor Solway

The Track, Ryan Sidoo

imagineNATIVE:

Endless Cookie, Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man

Hot Docs:

Agatha's Almanac, Endless Cookie, Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man, The Track

TIFF:

100 Sunset, Dinner with Friends, Folichonneries (Follies), Little Lorraine, Nika & Madison, Blue Heron

VIFF:

100 Sunset, Agatha's Almanac, Blue Heron, Folichonneries (Follies), Foreigner, Nika & Madison, The Track

CIFF:

Agatha's Almanac, Blue Heron, Folichonneries (Follies), Nika & Madison, Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man

AIFF:

Agatha's Almanac, Blue Heron, Blueberry Grunt, Folichonneries (Follies), Little Lorraine, The Track

FNC:

Le Train (The Train)

