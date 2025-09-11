News provided byDirectors Guild of Canada, National Office
Sep 11, 2025, 10:36 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is honoured to reveal the first set of nominees for the 24th annual DGC Awards. The TV nominees include Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series. Winners will be announced at Koerner Hall in Toronto on November 8th.
This announcement will be followed by the nominations for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film as well as the short-list for the Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award, which will be released following the DGC Awards juries on September 13th.
"This year's nominees highlight the strength and creativity of Canada's thriving television industry," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "It's an honour to recognize the remarkable work of our members and the powerful stories they tell to audiences around the world."
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Jean-François Asselin – Plan B, Episode 6
Adam Kane – Billy the Kid, A Debt Collected
T.J. Scott – Saint-Pierre, Queen Bee
Alba Gil – Sight Unseen, Family Matters
Alexandra La Roche – House of David, The Song of Moses
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Alyson Richards – Children Ruin Everything, Sleepovers
Danis Goulet – North of North, Bad Influences
Zoe Hopkins – Small Achievable Goals, Good Sex
Sebastian Cluer – The Office Movers, Trini-T Moving
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Jacquie Gould – Bet, First Blood
Samantha Wan – Gangnam Project, Bye, Bye, Bye
Michelle Morgan – Heartland, Fork in the Road
J.J. Johnson – Jane, Pan troglodytes
Felipe Rodriguez – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES
Bronwen Hughes – So Long, Marianne (So Long, Leonard)
Danishka Esterhazy – Sniper: The Last Stand
Ryan Landels – Sugarplummed
Felipe Rodriguez – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Alicia K. Harris – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Jennifer Morden – Black Mirror, Common People
Elisa Sauvé – Cross, The Good Book
Chad Krowchuk – House of David, The Song of Moses
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Andrew Berry – North of North, Top of the World
Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows, Headhunting
Diana Magnus – The Z-Suite, In with the New
Shayne Fox – Overcompensating, Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Brian D. Verhoog – The Office Movers, Familia
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Stephen Philipson – Long Bright River, Blind Spot
Aaron Marshall – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Roslyn Kalloo – Cross, Hero Complex
Maxyme Tremblay – From, When We Go
Bridget Durnford – Dark Winds, Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
David Trevail – Sniper: The Last Stand
Aren Hansen – 'Twas the Date Before Christmas
Julia Blua & Pete Watson – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Jason Irvine – The Wish Swap
David Cain – If I Go Missing
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Marianna Khoury & Sam Thomson – North of North, Top of the World
Mike Fly – Children Ruin Everything, Feelings
Pauline Decroix – Son of a Critch, Happy 1990
Kyle Martin – Shoresy, Brooks Barrelmen
Heath Fashina – Dino Dex, Super Dinos
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Joseph Bracciale, Dashen Naidoo, Jack Madigan, Kelly McGahey, Kirk Starkey, Josh Brown – Motorheads, Pilot
Adam Stein, Brent Pickett, Kelly McGahey, Ryan Allam, Ayaz Kamani – From, Shatter
Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby Austria – The Handmaid's Tale, Execution
Dustin Harris, Nathan Robitaille, Krystin Hunter, Craig MacLellan, Spencer Clerk – Silo, Into the Fire
Brent Pickett, Robert Warchol, Jean Bot, Joe Mancuso – Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Tango Romeo
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES
Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Sue Fawcett – Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Bruce Fleming, Steven Blair – If I Go Missing
Raiza Rodrigues – The Killer is Calling
Raiza Rodrigues, Ryan Birnberg – A Kidnapping in Amish Country
Bruce Fleming, Deanna Marano – A Season to Remember
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Mark Dejczakiwskyj, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob Hegedus – North of North, Top of the World
John Loranger, Matthew Hussey, Scott Donald, Sue Fawcett, Abigail Neale – Bet, Game On
Dave Johnson, Mark Shnuriwsky, Janice Ierulli, Dave Fritz, Sue Fawcett – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal
Kevin Banks, Josh Brown, Richard Calistan, Rob Hegedus, Ethan Horbay, Kayla Stewart – The Way Home, Smoke on the Water
Sean Karp, Cailey Milito – Dino Dex, Chickenosaurus Rex: Part 2
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.
SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office
Media: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications, [email protected]
