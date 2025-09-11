TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is honoured to reveal the first set of nominees for the 24th annual DGC Awards. The TV nominees include Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series. Winners will be announced at Koerner Hall in Toronto on November 8th.

This announcement will be followed by the nominations for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film as well as the short-list for the Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award, which will be released following the DGC Awards juries on September 13th.

"This year's nominees highlight the strength and creativity of Canada's thriving television industry," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "It's an honour to recognize the remarkable work of our members and the powerful stories they tell to audiences around the world."

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Jean-François Asselin – Plan B, Episode 6

Adam Kane – Billy the Kid, A Debt Collected

T.J. Scott – Saint-Pierre, Queen Bee

Alba Gil – Sight Unseen, Family Matters

Alexandra La Roche – House of David, The Song of Moses

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Alyson Richards – Children Ruin Everything, Sleepovers

Danis Goulet – North of North, Bad Influences

Zoe Hopkins – Small Achievable Goals, Good Sex

Sebastian Cluer – The Office Movers, Trini-T Moving

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Jacquie Gould – Bet, First Blood

Samantha Wan – Gangnam Project, Bye, Bye, Bye

Michelle Morgan – Heartland, Fork in the Road

J.J. Johnson – Jane, Pan troglodytes

Felipe Rodriguez – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES

Bronwen Hughes – So Long, Marianne (So Long, Leonard)

Danishka Esterhazy – Sniper: The Last Stand

Ryan Landels – Sugarplummed

Felipe Rodriguez – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

Alicia K. Harris – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES

Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus

Jennifer Morden – Black Mirror, Common People

Elisa Sauvé – Cross, The Good Book

Chad Krowchuk – House of David, The Song of Moses

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Andrew Berry – North of North, Top of the World

Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows, Headhunting

Diana Magnus – The Z-Suite, In with the New

Shayne Fox – Overcompensating, Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites

Brian D. Verhoog – The Office Movers, Familia

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Stephen Philipson – Long Bright River, Blind Spot

Aaron Marshall – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus

Roslyn Kalloo – Cross, Hero Complex

Maxyme Tremblay – From, When We Go

Bridget Durnford – Dark Winds, Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

David Trevail – Sniper: The Last Stand

Aren Hansen – 'Twas the Date Before Christmas

Julia Blua & Pete Watson – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

Jason Irvine – The Wish Swap

David Cain – If I Go Missing

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Marianna Khoury & Sam Thomson – North of North, Top of the World

Mike Fly – Children Ruin Everything, Feelings

Pauline Decroix – Son of a Critch, Happy 1990

Kyle Martin – Shoresy, Brooks Barrelmen

Heath Fashina – Dino Dex, Super Dinos

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Joseph Bracciale, Dashen Naidoo, Jack Madigan, Kelly McGahey, Kirk Starkey, Josh Brown – Motorheads, Pilot

Adam Stein, Brent Pickett, Kelly McGahey, Ryan Allam, Ayaz Kamani – From, Shatter

Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby Austria – The Handmaid's Tale, Execution

Dustin Harris, Nathan Robitaille, Krystin Hunter, Craig MacLellan, Spencer Clerk – Silo, Into the Fire

Brent Pickett, Robert Warchol, Jean Bot, Joe Mancuso – Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Tango Romeo

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES

Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Sue Fawcett – Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Bruce Fleming, Steven Blair – If I Go Missing

Raiza Rodrigues – The Killer is Calling

Raiza Rodrigues, Ryan Birnberg – A Kidnapping in Amish Country

Bruce Fleming, Deanna Marano – A Season to Remember

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Mark Dejczakiwskyj, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob Hegedus – North of North, Top of the World

John Loranger, Matthew Hussey, Scott Donald, Sue Fawcett, Abigail Neale – Bet, Game On

Dave Johnson, Mark Shnuriwsky, Janice Ierulli, Dave Fritz, Sue Fawcett – Ruby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal

Kevin Banks, Josh Brown, Richard Calistan, Rob Hegedus, Ethan Horbay, Kayla Stewart – The Way Home, Smoke on the Water

Sean Karp, Cailey Milito – Dino Dex, Chickenosaurus Rex: Part 2

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

Media: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications, [email protected]