TV NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 24th ANNUAL DGC AWARDS

Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

Sep 11, 2025, 10:36 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The DGC is honoured to reveal the first set of nominees for the 24th annual DGC Awards. The TV nominees include Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series. Winners will be announced at Koerner Hall in Toronto on November 8th.

This announcement will be followed by the nominations for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film as well as the short-list for the Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award, which will be released following the DGC Awards juries on September 13th.

"This year's nominees highlight the strength and creativity of Canada's thriving television industry," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "It's an honour to recognize the remarkable work of our members and the powerful stories they tell to audiences around the world."

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Jean-François Asselin – Plan B, Episode 6
Adam KaneBilly the Kid, A Debt Collected
T.J. Scott – Saint-Pierre, Queen Bee
Alba GilSight Unseen, Family Matters
Alexandra La RocheHouse of David, The Song of Moses

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Alyson RichardsChildren Ruin Everything, Sleepovers
Danis GouletNorth of North, Bad Influences
Zoe HopkinsSmall Achievable Goals, Good Sex
Sebastian CluerThe Office Movers, Trini-T Moving

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Jacquie GouldBet, First Blood
Samantha WanGangnam Project, Bye, Bye, Bye
Michelle MorganHeartland, Fork in the Road
J.J. Johnson – Jane, Pan troglodytes
Felipe RodriguezRuby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES
Bronwen HughesSo Long, Marianne (So Long, Leonard)
Danishka Esterhazy – Sniper: The Last Stand
Ryan Landels – Sugarplummed
Felipe Rodriguez – Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Alicia K. Harris – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Élisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Jennifer MordenBlack Mirror, Common People
Elisa Sauvé – Cross, The Good Book
Chad KrowchukHouse of David, The Song of Moses

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Andrew BerryNorth of North, Top of the World
Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows, Headhunting
Diana MagnusThe Z-Suite, In with the New
Shayne Fox – Overcompensating, Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Brian D. VerhoogThe Office Movers, Familia

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Stephen PhilipsonLong Bright River, Blind Spot
Aaron MarshallThe Handmaid's Tale, Exodus
Roslyn KallooCross, Hero Complex
Maxyme Tremblay – From, When We Go
Bridget DurnfordDark Winds, Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
David TrevailSniper: The Last Stand
Aren Hansen – 'Twas the Date Before Christmas
Julia Blua & Pete WatsonTerror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
Jason IrvineThe Wish Swap
David CainIf I Go Missing                 

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Marianna Khoury & Sam ThomsonNorth of North, Top of the World
Mike Fly – Children Ruin Everything, Feelings
Pauline DecroixSon of a Critch, Happy 1990
Kyle MartinShoresy, Brooks Barrelmen
Heath FashinaDino Dex, Super Dinos 

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Joseph Bracciale, Dashen Naidoo, Jack Madigan, Kelly McGahey, Kirk Starkey, Josh BrownMotorheads, Pilot
Adam Stein, Brent Pickett, Kelly McGahey, Ryan Allam, Ayaz KamaniFrom, Shatter
Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, David Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Abby AustriaThe Handmaid's Tale, Execution
Dustin Harris, Nathan Robitaille, Krystin Hunter, Craig MacLellan, Spencer ClerkSilo, Into the Fire
Brent Pickett, Robert Warchol, Jean Bot, Joe MancusoLaw & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Tango Romeo

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES
Dave Johnson, Janice Ierulli, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Sue FawcettWynonna Earp: Vengeance
Bruce Fleming, Steven BlairIf I Go Missing
Raiza RodriguesThe Killer is Calling
Raiza Rodrigues, Ryan BirnbergA Kidnapping in Amish Country
Bruce Fleming, Deanna MaranoA Season to Remember               

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Mark Dejczakiwskyj, Ed Douglas, Brent Pickett, Jean Bot, Rob HegedusNorth of North, Top of the World
John Loranger, Matthew Hussey, Scott Donald, Sue Fawcett, Abigail NealeBet, Game On
Dave Johnson, Mark Shnuriwsky, Janice Ierulli, Dave Fritz, Sue FawcettRuby and the Well, I Wish I Could Land a Sweet Deal
Kevin Banks, Josh Brown, Richard Calistan, Rob Hegedus, Ethan Horbay, Kayla StewartThe Way Home, Smoke on the Water
Sean Karp, Cailey MilitoDino Dex, Chickenosaurus Rex: Part 2

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

