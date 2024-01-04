Wine Lovers Brace For The Chill and Thrill of Niagara's Icewine Season

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - January temperatures may be cold, but excitement is heating up across Niagara as the region prepares to celebrate its annual Icewine harvest season in style. From January 12 through 28, Niagara wine country raises a glass to Canada's liquid gold with glitzy galas, a wine and culinary touring program at 32 different wineries, a sparkling Niagara-on-the-Lake street festival, and more.

Cool As Ice Gala in Niagara Falls, Saturday, January 13th. An all-inclusive evening hosted at the electric Niagara Parks Power Station. (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival) Party at the brink of Niagara Falls. Exclusive after-hours access to the historic Niagara Parks Power Station and The Tunnel to the base of Niagara Falls is included in Cool As Ice Gala tickets. (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival) Cool As Ice. Step into Niagara's coolest winter event - the Cool As Ice Gala - Saturday January 13th in NIagara Falls. (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival)

Niagara Icewine Festival fun kicks off on Friday, January 12, with the return of the popular Discovery Pass Touring Program, sponsored by CAA Travel. For one low price, passport holders can visit their choice of three or six Niagara wineries on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in January to enjoy delicious wine and food pairings that simply can't be found anywhere else on the planet. A new optional shuttle service offered this year makes it easier than ever for wine lovers to spend a January day sipping and savouring their way around Niagara wine country. This year's 32 winery partners are providing Discovery Pass guests with an extensive range of choices, including red, white and sparkling wines, Icewines, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free food pairings. Purchase Discovery Pass Touring Passports .

Wine lovers looking for an experience that embraces Icewine's luxurious nature won't want to miss the all-inclusive Cool As Ice Gala at the Niagara Parks Power Station on January 13. Presented by Fallsview Casino Resort, the dazzling evening event will showcase twenty-five of Niagara's top wineries as they pour a diverse array of fine wines, cocktails, and mocktails. Eight of wine country's most buzzed-about restaurants will showcase their skills through bold culinary experiences that will include everything from Indian street food to a decadent oyster bar and Icewine-kissed culinary delights like smoked salmon, pork belly, and wood-fired mushrooms. As Cool As Ice Gala guests savour these flavours, they will enjoy exclusive access to the Niagara Parks Power Station, which will ignite additional Icewine excitement with live music, art installations, show-stopping circus-style performances, and the opportunity to descend 180 feet in a glass-panelled elevator and walk a 2,200-foot-long tunnel for the ultimate sub-zero selfie at the edge of Niagara Falls. Browse the Cool As Ice Gala food pairings .

Last year's Cool As Ice Gala guests were so wowed by the wine, food, and fun at the Niagara Park Power Station that ticket sales for this year's event have been brisk. Cool As Ice Gala Tickets are already 85% sold, so those wanting to secure a spot on the guest list for January 13 should act quickly to avoid disappointment. Purchase Cool As Ice Gala tickets .

According to Niagara Wine Festival Executive Director Dorian Anderson, "There is no such thing as post-holiday hibernation in Niagara wine country! With 32 winery partners, three weekends of Discovery Pass touring and one unforgettable Cool As Ice Gala, the Niagara Icewine Festival offers wine lovers countless ways to experience the excitement of the Icewine harvest."

About The Niagara Icewine Festival

The Niagara Icewine Festival is part of the Niagara Grape & Wine Festival and takes place January 12 through 28 across Niagara. This year's Niagara Icewine Festival includes a weekend Discovery Pass self-guided touring program, the Cool As Ice immersive experience on January 13 and the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival on January 13, 14, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival is celebrating its 74th year with support from generous sponsors, including VQA Wines of Ontario, the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario, The Grape Growers of Ontario, the City of St. Catharines, Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls Tourism, Niagara College, CAA Travel, The Province of Ontario and the Tourism Partnership of Niagara.

SOURCE Niagara Grape & Wine Festival

For further information: Media Contact: Dorian Anderson, Executive Director, Niagara Grape & Wine Festival, [email protected] | 905-933-5737, @niagarawinefest