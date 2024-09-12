Niagara Grape & Wine Festival Returns With Fresh New Ways To Sip Away A September Weekend

28 Top Wineries Serve Up Two More Weekends of Wine & Food Pairings

The Discovery Pass Touring Program is the perfect choice for wine lovers eager to sip at the source on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the next two weekends. Guests can enjoy their choice of three or six wine or mocktail and fall food pairings from 28 different Niagara wineries. From freshly made sourdough pizza featuring Calabrian chilli tomato sauce and spicy Nduja sausage with a 2019 Merlot to Chinese Mooncake with Icewine and a vegan and dairy-free spiced potato fritter with tamarind chutney and coconut sambal served with a crisp glass of sparkling, there really is something to tempt every palate. Convenient shuttle service is available on Saturdays and Sundays, and a discounted Driver's Pass is also available. Get complete Discovery Pass Touring Program details .

Montebello Park Wine & Culinary Village Adds Even More To The Menu

St. Catharines' historic Montebello Park transforms into a hub of Niagara wine and food from Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, September 29, with 24 different wineries pouring 100 VQA wines. A diverse collection of culinary creators will also be on site serving fresh takes on wine-friendly foods, including lobster tots, Korean brisket sandwiches, Mu Ping Bao buns, gourmet corndogs, and deep-fried pie bites.

Admission to the park is free, but Grape & Wine guests eager to enjoy a few extra perks with their pairings can opt for premium seating options within the Montebello Park Wine & Culinary Village. For just $20, guests can relax in The Harvest Lounge, which offers a private VQA wine bar hand-selected by Niagara winemakers, exclusive seating areas and lounge tables, amazing views of the many bands performing on Main Stage, and private VIP washrooms. Those looking for the ultimate backdrop for their social media feed can opt for a cozy, stylishly furnished VIP Wine Cabana, complete with bottle service from a personal Wine Steward! Get complete Montebello Park Wine & Culinary Village details .

A Signature Blend of Sounds With 24+ Hours of Live Music

From a concert by Canadian rock icons Kim Mitchell and the Crash Test Dummies on September 26 for just $10 to three days of free live music on September 27, 28, and 29 by beloved bands with legions of loyal fans, this year's Grape & Wine Festival is pouring incredible wine and music pairings. On Sunday, September 29, a special Celebration Sunday lineup will shine the spotlight on a diverse blend of cultural soundtracks, with performances by Toronto crossover favourites, The Band Destiny, Sultans of String featuring Shannon Thunderbird, as well as Juan De Sedasa and Flow Guarare.

"Whether folks are touring and tasting with our Discovery Pass Touring Program or come to Niagara to enjoy all the wine, food and music at Montebello Park, one of the most common things we hear from Grape & Wine guests is, 'I wish we had more time.' So, if I have one piece of advice, it's to really make a weekend of it. Whether you book a vacation rental in Niagara Benchlands or a Niagara-on-the-Lake inn to head back to after a day of winery touring or get a St. Catharines hotel room that's close to all the Montebello Park fun, you'll be so glad to have an extra day to experience Niagara Wine Country at the height of harvest season," said Niagara Grape & Wine Festival Executive Director Dorian Anderson.

The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival, Canada's oldest and largest wine festival, celebrates its 73rd anniversary through September 29, 2024. Discover all the exciting fall festival fun, including the Discovery Pass Touring Program, Event In The Tent, 24+ hours of live music, Montebello Park Wine & Culinary Village, two incredible street parades, and so much more at www.niagarawinefestival.com .

