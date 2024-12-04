Niagara Icewine Festival Returns with Three Weekends of Winter Fun This January

This year's festival lineup includes exclusive tastings, culinary pairings, and exciting events designed to showcase Niagara's world-renowned VQA Icewine. Ticketed events include the Cool as Ice Gala on Jan. 18, the Discovery Pass experience, and the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Village cocktail competition, IceHaus, on Jan. 25. These signature events give attendees the opportunity to enjoy Canada's liquid gold in a way that's uniquely ours.

The Cool as Ice Gala promises a glamorous evening at the iconic Niagara Parks Power Station, where guests will enjoy an all-inclusive experience of fine food, Niagara VQA wine and Icewine Cocktails. Niagara's top chefs will craft curated small plates for this exclusive event, while the Niagara Symphony Orchestra sets the mood with a Bridgerton-inspired live setlist. Guests will enjoy their VQA Icewine and gourmet cuisine alongside a spectacular immersive light and sound experience, plus enjoy exclusive access to Niagara Parks' famous Tunnel that leads to a viewing platform at the base of the Falls.

Niagara Grape & Wine Festival's Discovery Pass program offers a self-guided tour through Niagara's wine regions, from the Benchlands to Niagara-on-the-Lake. Passholders will have the chance to explore Niagara's magical winter wine landscape, experiencing unique VQA Icewine and food pairings across participating wineries. Guests can choose between a full pass, offering six pairings, or a mini pass with three. Discovery Pass tastings are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 10 – 26.

For those looking to brighten the January blues, the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Village in the Historical District offers a fresh, family-friendly experience. Wineries and culinary vendors will transform Queen Street into a cozy après-ski haven, evoking the charm of Europe's winter markets. This year, the village will feature a brand-new signature event on Jan. 25—Icehaus—a Nordic-inspired evening with a VQA Icewine cocktail competition, DJ performances, and a stunning light show. The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Village runs Jan. 18-19 and Jan.25-26 from noon to 6 p.m.

"We're thrilled to bring the magic of VQA Icewine to life this January," said Dorian Anderson, Executive Director of the Niagara Grape & Wine Festival. "Our festival offers guests the perfect way to kick off the new year. Whether they're looking to enjoy a cozy glass of VQA wine by the fire, or go all-out for an unforgettable evening, we've got something for everyone."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit niagarawinefestival.com.

The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival is Canada's largest annual celebration of wine and winemaking, held in the heart of Ontario's renowned wine region.

