Wine Fair Halifax 2025 Takes a Stand: No U.S. Wines at This Year's Event

HALIFAX, NS, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As new U.S. tariffs threaten Canadian wine exports, Wine Fair Halifax is staying true to its values. This year's fair will continue to celebrate Nova Scotia's incredible wineries, support Canadian wine producers and feature international producers who champion fair trade and Canadian economies – this means excluding the U.S.

"For us, this isn't just about politics—it's about reinforcing our commitment to the wine community we've always supported," says Shevaghn Darcy ('Darcy'), Founder of Wine Fair Halifax and Owner of Cellar Events Inc.

"While we respect American producers and hope to work with them again in the future, in the midst of this climate and with these trade barriers in place, we're doubling down on what we do best – championing local wines, fostering community and ensuring our fair has a meaningful and economic impact right here in Nova Scotia."

While other festivals continue to feature U.S. wines, Wine Fair Halifax is making an intentional choice to uplift the wineries that need it most—those in our own backyard and those internationally who support fair trade and sustainable economies.

Wine Fair Halifax continues to prove it is more than just a tasting event—it's a fair built around community, sustainability and meaningful connections. Supporting Alice House, a local charity helping women and children affected by domestic violence, this event continues its commitment to giving back to Nova Scotia.

"We believe a wine fair should reflect the values of the people attending it," adds Darcy. "That means keeping dollars in our local economy, celebrating the wines that make Nova Scotia special and supporting producers who prioritize fairness and sustainability."

Wine Fair Halifax takes place at the Halifax Convention Centre on October 4, 2025. Guests will have the opportunity to explore exceptional wines from Nova Scotia, across Canada, and international producers—excluding U.S. wines.

ABOUT WINE FAIR HALIFAX

Wine Fair Halifax is a premium wine event celebrating local and international wines and promises to be an elevated, unforgettable experience that emphasizes community, sustainability and excellence.

ABOUT CELLAR EVENTS INC.

Atlantic Canada's first woman-owned beverage event company, Cellar Events Inc., founded by Shevaghn Darcy, is redefining the region's wine scene through elevated and engaging events. With an eye set to the future, Cellar Events Inc. plans to bring elevated wine and spirit events to the Maritimes and across Canada.

ABOUT ALICE HOUSE

Alice House provides safe housing, counselling and support services to women and children escaping intimate partner violence (IPV). With housing units and wraparound services, Alice House helps survivors rebuild their lives for long-term independence.

