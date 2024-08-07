Introducing Wine Fair Halifax: Halifax to Host First Nationwide Series of Premier Wine Events

Cellar Events Inc. selects Halifax as launchpad for its series of premier wine and spirit events across Canada

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Shevaghn Darcy ('Darcy'), Owner and President of Cellar Events Inc., is excited to announce the launch of the inaugural Wine Fair Halifax taking place on October 19, 2024 in downtown Halifax at the Nova Centre. As Atlantic Canada's first women-owned beverage event company, Cellar Events Inc. is poised to bring a new level of sophistication and excitement to the region's wine scene. Darcy has over a decade of experience working with luxury wine and spirit brands and plans to take Cellar Events' wine fairs across the country.

"We have big plans," says Darcy "I wanted first though to celebrate my home province and help grow, support and provide alcohol experiences in my own backyard."

Since 2020, Nova Scotia has been without a premium wine fair event, leaving a void for wine enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Darcy chose Halifax to be the home of the first of many wine fair events, taking place across Canada, recognizing the growth the wine and viticultural scene in Nova Scotia has undergone.

"Nova Scotia is starting to become a wine destination and this is a big rung on that ladder," says Darcy. "I believe it's high time the NS wine scene gets its own hallmark, premium, annual event to celebrate and enrich the province's love of wine - this is it."

As such, Darcy believes the province deserves to be among some of the top Canadian contenders for such events moving forward. This marks a milestone for the industry as Wine Fair Halifax aims to create an unforgettable experience that emphasizes community, sustainability and excellence. With an anticipated attendees list of 4,000 industry experts and wine enthusiasts alike, Wine Fair Halifax is set to take center stage in the Halifax wine scene this fall.

"Our goal is to bring together diverse, positive lifestyle elements under one roof, creating a unique and enriching environment for all attendees," says Darcy. "This includes not only exceptional wines, but also partnerships with sports teams, airlines, wine educators, spas and more."

The event promises a premium customer experience, featuring a curated selection of fine wines, including a special focus on local Nova Scotian wines. Attendees will have the chance to explore and enjoy the unique flavours of the region, highlighting the rich viticultural heritage of Nova Scotia.

Wine Fair Halifax is working with Alice House as a charitable partner, a local non-profit organization that is committed to providing opportunities for women and their children to create a life safe from intimate partner violence.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be working with Alice House for this event," says Darcy. "We know that violence against women is an epidemic and the services provided at Alice House have life-saving impact. The work they do is women-led and women-serving, and for us, as a women-owned company, Alice House is an organization that we personally can get behind."

The title sponsor for Wine Fair Halifax is The Agency Halifax. The Agency Halifax marks the brand's first office in Nova Scotia and is one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to introduce The Agency brand to Halifax as we continue expanding our presence in sought-after destinations throughout Canada," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency.

With exciting sponsors, providers and agents showcasing both regional and international wines, Wine Fair Halifax is sure to impress. Mark your calendars for October 19th, 2024 at the Nova Centre for a day of discovery, indulgence, and community. Tickets can be purchased at winefairhalifax.com.

ABOUT WINE FAIR HALIFAX

Wine Fair Halifax is a premium wine experience taking place on October 19, 2024, at the Nova Center in downtown Halifax. Featuring a curated list of premium Nova Scotian and international wines, Wine Fair Halifax promises to be an elevated, unforgettable experience that emphasizes community, sustainability and excellence.

ABOUT CELLAR EVENTS INC.

Atlantic Canada's first woman-owned beverage event company, Cellar Events Inc., founded by Shevaghn Darcy, is poised to bring a new level of sophistication and excitement to the region's wine scene. With an eye set to the future, Cellar Events Inc. plans to bring elevated wine and spirit events to the Maritimes and across Canada.

ABOUT ALICE HOUSE

Alice House provides opportunities for women and their children to create a life free from intimate partner violence ('IPV') by offering safe housing, counselling, and support services. With 18 safe-housing units, counselling and wrap around support services, survivors of IPV can work on rebuilding their lives for long-term health, happiness and independence. To learn more about Alice House, community impact and giving opportunities, contact [email protected]

ABOUT THE AGENCY

The Agency Halifax will be led by Steve Bailey, Katia Bailey, and Cait Banks who will serve as Managing Partners, Megan Landry and James Goode who will serve as Managing Directors and an unbeatable team including Brehannah Hopgood, Allie White, Brooke Godsoe, Jessica Burch, Logan Berkvens and Carolyn Lowe. The Agency's independently owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

