Halifax's Premier Wine Experience Returns: Wine Fair Halifax 2025 Sets the New Standard for Atlantic Canada's Wine Events

On October 4th, Wine Fair Halifax returns to pour with purpose - offering an intentional experience that blends world-class wine with local impact.

HALIFAX, NS, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Wine Fair Halifax returns to the Halifax Convention Centre on Saturday, October 4, 2025, promising to be Atlantic Canada's most sophisticated and purposeful wine experience. Designed for those who appreciate exceptional wine, an immersive atmosphere, and meaningful connections, the event continues to set the bar for what a wine fair should be.

After generating downtown economic activity in 2024, Wine Fair Halifax 2025 is expanding its footprint, wine list, and cultural programming. With over 250+ premium wines sourced from Nova Scotia, across Canada, and key global regions, this event offers a carefully curated, glass-in-hand journey through quality and craftsmanship, free from long lineups or chaos.

For the second consecutive year, Wine Fair Halifax is pleased to announce The Agency as the Title Sponsor for this year's event. "At The Agency Halifax, we believe in elevating experiences that bring people together with purpose. Wine Fair Halifax isn't just about great wine - it's about culture, connection and supporting the communities we serve. We're proud to share that vision," says Cait Banks, Managing Partner, The Agency Halifax.

Founded by Shevaghn Darcy, Managing Director of Cellar Events Inc., Wine Fair Halifax remains Atlantic Canada's only woman-owned premium wine event. "We're not just putting on a wine festival," says Darcy. "We're building a movement, one that blends refined hospitality, purposeful storytelling, and a deep respect for our community."

In a season now crowded with events, Wine Fair Halifax stands apart with its authentic vision, intentional design, and growing national attention. From its Halifax base, Darcy and her team are creating a new blueprint for how wine is celebrated in Canada - premium, inclusive, and community-first.

This year's event will once again partner with Alice House, a local organization supporting women and children fleeing domestic violence, with proceeds helping fund their critical work. This partnership helps fund Alice House's essential programs, including confidential safe housing, trauma counselling, and wrap-around support services that empower women and children to heal from intimate partner violence and rebuild their lives, while bringing greater awareness to this urgent issue.

Tickets are now on sale, with limited VIP packages expected to sell out early.

ABOUT CELLAR EVENTS INC.

Atlantic Canada's first woman-owned beverage event company, Cellar Events Inc., founded by Shevaghn Darcy from Dartmouth, NS, is redefining the region's wine scene through elevated and engaging events. With an eye set to the future, Cellar Events Inc. plans to bring elevated wine/spirit events to the Maritimes and across Canada.

SOURCE Cellar Events Inc.

For media inquiries, contact: Alexandra Wood, Laneway MKTG, [email protected], 902-449-1789