WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Drew Dilkens, Mayor of the City of Windsor, announced federal funding for the construction of a new retention treatment basin for the Lou Romano Water Reclamation Plant in Windsor.

"For a community that has suffered two catastrophic floods, protecting our community from the damage of climate change has been my priority, and this federal investment to construct new retention basin capacity in Windsor will protect thousands of homes, businesses, and livelihoods here at home," said Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The construction of the retention treatment basin and a new pumping station will enhance the treatment abilities and greatly reduce the impacts of major storm events, including basement flooding, for nearly 62,000 homes, primarily those in South Windsor, Sandwich Towne and West Windsor, serviced by the Lou Romano Water Reclamation Plant," said His Worship Drew Dilkens, Mayor of the City of Windsor.

The new basin will include a new pumping station and outfall sewer. Once complete, the new basin will act as a buffer during storm surges and provide emergency back-up service in case of catastrophic failure at the Plant. This project is expected to offer improved protection from flooding to thousands of homes and help the City of Windsor better manage the impacts of severe storms.

The Government of Canada is investing over $32.7 million, and the City of Windsor is contributing more than $55,800,000.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding for this project comes from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

funding for this project comes from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The DMAF was launched in 2018 as a $2 billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. Budget 2021 provided the DMAF with an additional $1.375 billion over 12 years.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. Budget 2021 provided the DMAF with an additional over 12 years. The DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada Plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

Plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To date, over $2.1 billion has been announced through the DMAF for 70 infrastructure projects that will help protect communities across the country from the threats of climate change.

