Windsor Private Capital Announces Acquisition of Bruce Telecom Inc., Solidifying Position in Telecommunications Sector

Windsor Private Capital is proud to announce the successful addition of Bruce Telecom Inc. to its robust portfolio. Bruce Telecom is a prominent telecommunications company with a rich local history, providing service to Kincardine, Tiverton, Port Elgin, Paisley, Southampton, Owen Sound and the surrounding areas since 1911.

The acquisition which closed on March 28, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Windsor Private Capital's strategic growth objectives. Approval for the transfer of Bruce Telecom's spectrum licenses was received from the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development on March 5, 2024.

"We are delighted to confirm our acquisition of Bruce Telecom and welcome the organization to the Windsor Private Capital portfolio", said Marco Di Carlantonio, Senior Vice-President, Windsor Private Capital. "They have built a legacy of commitment to their customers and a reputation for quality service. With these shared values in mind, we look forward to the prosperous future that this new chapter will bring both organizations."

The acquisition of Bruce Telecom underscores Windsor Private Capital's commitment to expanding its investment in Southwestern Ontario and the telecommunications industry. Most recently, Windsor Private Capital expanded its WPC Infrastructure Fund through investments in EH!tel Networks and now Bruce Telecom. The WPC Infrastructure Fund invests assets on behalf of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, one of the country's largest private sector pension funds.

With the transaction now finalized, Windsor Private Capital looks forward to leveraging its expertise and resources to support Bruce Telecom in achieving its growth objectives, building on the shared mission to provide exceptional telecommunication services and competitive choice across the region, with a focus on delivering high bandwidth solutions to underserved markets.

About Windsor Private Capital

Windsor Private Capital is a Toronto based asset management firm with a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors. Together with its affiliates, the organization advises and manages over $3 billion on behalf of institutional and private investors. Underpinned by its core values of loyalty, trust, integrity, creativity and teamwork, Windsor Private Capital is a reflection of its family roots and the belief in going beyond the transactional to build business connections that endure. For more information, visit www.windsorgp.com .

About Bruce Telecom

Bruce Telecom is a municipal telecommunications company providing the communities of Kincardine, Port Elgin, Tiverton, Southampton, Chesley, Paisley, Owen Sound and the surrounding region with a full range of home and business land-line, Internet, TV and mobile services, as well as a suite of business services including hosted PBX. For more information, please visit www.brucetelecom.com .

For further information: Media Contact: Marco Di Carlantonio, Senior Vice-President, Windsor Private Capital, E: [email protected]