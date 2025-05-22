Windsor Private Capital Announces Funding of Northumberland Broadband Project to Connect 11,000 Homes

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Windsor Private Capital (WPC) is pleased to announce its participation in the Northumberland Broadband Project (the Project), an initiative set to deliver high-speed internet access to 11,000 underserved homes across rural Northumberland County. This project is a public-private partnership between the WPC Infrastructure Fund, the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and Northumberland County.

The Northumberland Broadband Project is supported by significant contributions from all levels of government, along with the private investment through the WPC Infrastructure Fund and financing provided by the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB). This included $18.4 million in funding through the Government of Canada's Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) and almost $45.8 from the Government of Ontario, bringing the total government contribution to $64 million in funding.

Initial construction of the network began earlier this spring. Upon completion, it will consist of approximately 1,142 km of fiber infrastructure, utilizing advanced deployment techniques to minimize environmental impact while ensuring long-term service reliability. In keeping with the local focus, the Project is being constructed by Axle Telecom, a Canadian-owned Internet Service Provider (ISP) backed by WPC's extensive experience in rural connectivity. The development of this network is generating local employment opportunities for tradespeople and service providers, including members of LiUNA Local 183, who will be instrumental in bringing this much-anticipated infrastructure to fruition.

With direct oversight from the operational team of Windsor's portfolio companies (EH!tel Networks, GBTel, Bruce Telecom, and Axle Telecom), the Project's roll-out will benefit from industry-leading expertise and best practices in network operations and maintenance. With phased network activations, eligible residents and businesses will be able to connect as sections become operational beginning later in 2025.

Quotes:

"We are delighted at the addition of the Northumberland network to the fund. As we continue to expand our investment in local telecommunications in Ontario, we are uniquely positioned to help bridge the digital divide in the region and we look forward to building a prosperous future through our investment in the area."

–Marco Di Carlantonio, Senior Vice-President, Windsor Private Capital

"This project will be a game-changer for people in Northumberland County. Reliable high-speed Internet means safer communities and better access to health care, education, and emergency services. Through these investments, your federal government is making sure no one is left behind—no matter where they live in Canada."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"Fast, reliable internet access will make a real difference for the over 11,000 families and workers across Northumberland who are getting connected. It means being able to work, study, access vital services, and participate more fully in today's digital world—no matter where you live. I want to thank the dedicated local crews on the ground helping make this long-awaited project a reality."

–Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries

"With this investment, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is pleased to help extend high-speed internet service to small Indigenous and rural communities in eastern Ontario. The CIB has completed more than $2 billion in loans to various broadband projects which will ensure more Canadians can better participate in the digital economy."

–Ehren Cory, CIB Chief Executive Officer

"LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada is proud to support the Northumberland Broadband Initiative through the WPC Infrastructure Fund. The initiative enhances essential infrastructure for rural communities while delivering long-term value to the region. Investments like this demonstrate how our capital can generate strong returns and help build a more connected, inclusive, and economically resilient Canada."

–Joseph Mancinelli, Chair, LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

About Windsor Private Capital

Windsor Private Capital is a Toronto-based investment firm with a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors. Together with its affiliates, the organization advises and manages over $2 billion on behalf of institutional and private investors. Most recently, Windsor Private Capital expanded the WPC Infrastructure Fund through investment in EH!tel Networks, Bruce Telecom, GBTel, Axle Telecom and the Northumberland Broadband Project on behalf of LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, one of the country's largest private sector union sponsored pension funds. This has further deepened Windsor Private Capital's commitment to Ontario and the telecommunications industry.

Underpinned by its core values of loyalty, trust, integrity, creativity and teamwork, Windsor Private Capital is a reflection of its family roots and the belief in going beyond the transactional to build business connections that endure. For more information, visit www.windsorgp.com .

About Axle Telecom

Axle Telecom (Axle) is a Canadian-owned telecommunications company dedicated to connecting small, underserved, rural communities. Axle is part of a family of local telecom networks that includes EH!tel Networks, Bruce Telecom, GBTel and Axle Telecom. Together, they bring reliable, affordable, high-speed internet services to homes and businesses in unserved and underserved areas of Ontario including Waterloo Region, as well as the counties of Grey, Bruce, Dufferin, Wellington, Middlesex, and now Northumberland. For more information, visit: www.axletelecom.ca .

