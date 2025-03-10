WINDSOR PRIVATE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF GBTEL THROUGH EH!TEL NETWORKS

OWEN SOUND, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Windsor Private Capital announced the acquisition of Grey Bruce Telecom (GBTel) by EH!tel Networks Inc. (EH!tel), a wholly owned portfolio company of WPC Infrastructure Fund. This strategic transaction strengthens Windsor Private Capital's investment in the telecommunications sector and reinforces its commitment to advancing digital connectivity in underserved regions.

The acquisition, effective February 28, 2025, highlights Windsor Private Capital's focus on long-term infrastructure investments that drive sustainable growth. GBTel, a well-established provider of high-quality telecommunications services across Grey and Bruce counties, will integrate into EH!tel while maintaining its longstanding brand, operations and service commitments. The transition will be carefully managed to ensure a seamless integration with the organization, with guidance from the leadership team at EH!tel Networks.

"This transaction aligns with our broader strategy of investing in critical digital infrastructure that supports economic development and enhances connectivity," said Marco Di Carlantonio, Senior Vice-President of Windsor Private Capital and Director of EH!tel Networks Inc. "GBTel has built a strong reputation for service excellence, and this acquisition will provide the necessary capital and resources to further expand and enhance broadband access across the region."

Windsor Private Capital continues to invest in the telecommunications industry through its WPC Infrastructure Fund, which includes EH!tel Networks, Bruce Telecom, and now GBTel. The firm remains committed to strengthening regional broadband networks to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity across Ontario.

About Windsor Private Capital

WPC Infrastructure Fund LP is managed by Windsor Private Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm with a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors. Most recently, Windsor Private Capital expanded the WPC Infrastructure Fund through investment in EH!tel Networks, Bruce Telecom, and now GBTel, on behalf of LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, one of the country's largest private sector union sponsored pension funds. This has further deepened Windsor Private Capital's commitment to Southwestern Ontario and the telecommunications industry.

Together with its affiliates, the organization advises and manages over $2 billion on behalf of institutional and private investors. Underpinned by its core values of loyalty, trust, integrity, creativity and teamwork, Windsor Private Capital is a reflection of its family roots and the belief in going beyond the transactional to build business connections that endure. For more information, visit www.windsorgp.com .

About GBTel

Founded by Richard and David Gils, Grey Bruce Telecom (GBTEL) is a telecommunications company based in Owen Sound, Ontario, providing high-speed internet and phone services to rural areas within Grey and Bruce Counties since 2005. The company's inception was driven by the Gils' personal experience with inadequate internet connectivity in the area, which inspired the development of a wireless network committed to bridging the digital divide in rural areas.

GBTel specializes in high-speed internet, serving homes, cottages, businesses, and farms in rural areas that may have been overlooked by larger providers. Service areas include Owen Sound, Tara, Rockford, Chatsworth, Holland Centre, Keady, Desboro, Sauble Beach, Kilsyth, Cape Croker, Wiarton, Leith, and Annan. For more information, visit www.gbtel.ca.

Marco Di Carlantonio, Senior Vice-President, Windsor Private Capital