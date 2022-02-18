In honour of Mario Day on March 10, HelloFresh and Nintendo Switch are excited to help families across Canada to level up their game nights. Mark it on your calendars, starting February 26, HelloFresh is featuring four meals in celebration of Mario Day. For two weeks, these tasty dinners include tips for your junior chefs to lend a helping hand in the kitchen.

"We are ready to bring back game nights with delicious, family-friendly meals and wholesome Mario themed crafting activities and games", says Ian Brooks, CEO HelloFresh Canada. "I have two active boys ages 6 and 9 who are already gearing up for some serious Mario fun infused with their favourite kid approved HelloFresh meals."

If you select any of those four featured meals during this period, you will receive a branded recipe card and Mario themed crafting activities in your HelloFresh box like place cards and cup wrappers, which will add the final touches to your family game night dinner. Be quick to book your meals on HelloFresh website: www.hellofresh.ca .

Also, for those ordering any of the 4 meals, you can also enter for your chance to win 1 of 30 prize packs offered by HelloFresh, including one Grand Prize (Terms and Conditions apply):

We aren't stopping there. You will also get a chance to win 1 of 29 secondary prizes, each including a Nintendo Switch system and a digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

Now's the time to win back your game nights while celebrating Mario Day with your favourite character and a delicious meal from HelloFresh.

For more information, visit HelloFresh.ca

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this contest.

