HelloFresh Brightens Blue Monday with Free Wellness Meals

On January 20th, HelloFresh will be handing out free meals to GO Transit riders on their commute home

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - HelloFresh is on a mission to rewrite the narrative of Blue Monday, a day that is dubbed as the saddest day of the year. On January 20th, GO Transit riders at select GO stations across the GTA will be greeted on their commute home by HelloFresh representatives who will be sharing a selection of balanced meals showcasing how fresh, high-quality ingredients can impact overall wellness. Say goodbye to the winter blues and hello to brighter days with HelloFresh's inspiring wellness recipes packed with fresh ingredients.

Salmon and Gremolata Butter with Broccoli Puttanesca (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)

"We know January can be a daunting month, but at HelloFresh, we're more than a meal kit, we're your partner in winter wellness. Whether you're cooking to feel great, stay balanced, or simply enjoy a wholesome dinner, HelloFresh has you covered," says James Griesser, Senior Manager of Recipe Development at HelloFresh.

Science tells us that what we eat can profoundly impact how we feel, thanks to the connection between brain chemistry and nutrition. From omega-3-rich fatty fish to antioxidant-packed vegetables, certain foods can help banish the winter blues and support overall well-being.

"With the winter blues knocking on our door, it's more important than ever to pay attention to what you're eating," says Canadian nutritionist, Miranda Galati. "Studies show that high-quality diets are linked to feel-good hormones that support energy and mood."

Commuters will get to bring home one of the select HelloFresh meals from our Wellness menu including:

Images

Salmon and Gremolata Butter with Broccoli Puttanesca

A vibrant dish pairing gremolata—a zesty sauce made from parsley, lemon zest, and garlic—with rich, buttery salmon. Served alongside savoury broccoli puttanesca, it's packed with omega-3s that can boost your mood and overall well-being.

A vibrant dish pairing gremolata—a zesty sauce made from parsley, lemon zest, and garlic—with rich, buttery salmon. Served alongside savoury broccoli puttanesca, it's packed with omega-3s that can boost your mood and overall well-being. Mediterranean Spiced Sweet Potato Wraps with Cilantro and Yogurt Sauce

These veggie-packed wraps combine spiced sweet potato, red peppers, hummus, and juicy tomatoes, all topped with a tangy garlic yogurt sauce. They're a perfect way to energize your day with wholesome, fresh ingredients.

These veggie-packed wraps combine spiced sweet potato, red peppers, hummus, and juicy tomatoes, all topped with a tangy garlic yogurt sauce. They're a perfect way to energize your day with wholesome, fresh ingredients. Rigatoni in Turkey Tomato Sauce with Roasted Peppers and Spinach

A wholesome twist on a classic comfort dish, this hearty meal features ground turkey, nutrient-rich spinach, and roasted peppers in a rich tomato sauce, providing lean protein and essential vitamins.

HelloFresh's Wellness collection is designed to support balanced eating habits and improve energy levels during the winter months. With options like Cal Smart, Carb Smart, and High Protein meals, our culinary team curates meals for every eater.

Turn the winter blues into brighter days with HelloFresh meals. Visit hellofresh.ca to explore the Wellness collection and discover meals designed to help nourish both body and mind.

Locations where HelloFresh will be handing out free meal kits on January 20th (5 PM - 7 PM, while supplies last):

Guildwood GO Station - 4105 Kingston Road, Toronto

Rouge Hill GO Station - 6251 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough

Clarkson GO Station - 1110 Southdown Rd, Mississauga

Oakville GO Station - 214 Cross Ave, Oakville

Bramalea GO Station - 1713 Steeles Ave E, Brampton

About HelloFresh Canada

HelloFresh Canada was founded in February 2016. HelloFresh delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced pre-portioned fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Quick and Easy, Family Friendly, and Veggie boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada.

SOURCE HelloFresh Canada

PR Contact: Kate Carnegie - KC Media, [email protected], [email protected]