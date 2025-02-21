MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Investissement Ray Junior and Espace W Condos Locatifs, in partnership with the prestigious Gala Influence Création 2025, are offering you a golden opportunity: win a full year of free rent at Espace W, one of the most sought-after rental condo complexes in Cité Mirabel!

An Exceptional Prize, an Unmatched Value

Valued at $30,000, this incredible prize offers a worry-free lifestyle in a luxurious setting, including:

Rooftop outdoor pool

Rooftop relaxation lounge with sauna for ultimate comfort

Fitness and yoga room for an active lifestyle

Golf simulator for sports enthusiasts

Coworking space for productive and inspiring work

Reception hall for your private events

Cité Mirabel : A vibrant environment just steps away from Premium Outlets and only 30 minutes from Montreal

Inclusions: High-speed WiFi/Internet, electricity, hot water, heating and air conditioning, appliances, window and door coverings, indoor parking, and a storage locker.

Imagine a full year without rent in a high-end condo in Cité Mirabel, a booming and dynamic neighborhood.

For more information about Espace W: [email protected], 579-477-7779, or visit our website: https://www.espacew.com

How to Participate? It's Simple!

Pour courir la chance de remporter cette expérience unique, il vous suffit de voter pour votre créateur de contenu préféré lors du vote du public du Gala Influence Création.

For a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, all you need to do is vote for your favorite content creator in the Gala Influence Création public voting.

Follow us on social media to stay updated on the voting date: https://linktr.ee/espacew

Vote and participate here: https://www.influencecreation.com

The Winner Announcement: A Night to Remember!

The suspense will come to an end during a spectacular event: on May 31, 2025, at the Gala Influence Création at Place Bell in Laval, where the lucky winner will be revealed in grand style.

A Partnership Built on a Shared Vision

Ray Junior Courtemanche is proud to partner with the Gala Influence Création, as he firmly believes that content creation is the future of marketing. As a visionary builder, he recognizes the growing importance of Québec-based influencers and digital creators in promoting businesses and real estate projects. This partnership reflects his commitment to supporting emerging Québec talents and fostering strong connections between the business world and the digital sphere.

Whether you're passionate about design, eager for new experiences, or simply looking for an exceptional place to call home, this is your chance to live the Espace W dream!

Dare to dream big. Enter now and win a full year of free rent!

Media contact: Chloé Courtemanche, Marketing Director, 514-433-5355, [email protected]