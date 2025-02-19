An Innovative Multigenerational Project Bringing Generations Together

MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The new Espace W rental condo complex, located in the heart of Cité Mirabel, is redefining the standards of high-end living. The first units are now being delivered, and residents are settling into this thoughtfully designed community focused on well-being and connection.

Espace W Rental Condos, developed by Investissement Ray Junior and designed by Ray Junior Courtemanche, a visionary builder, offers 336 modern condos in the heart of Cité Mirabel. Designed for a worry-free lifestyle, the project features green spaces, a children's park, and premium amenities, redefining rental living comfort. (CNW Group/Espace W Condos Locatifs Cité Mirabel)

"As a committed developer, Ray Junior Courtemanche is dedicated to delivering high-quality projects that promote an exceptional lifestyle. With 336 rental condos spread across four phases, Espace W offers a multigenerational living environment featuring a landscaped courtyard with a children's park, a play track, and dedicated spaces for adults," says Investissement Ray Junior.

Modern and spacious, these condos stand out for their refined design, abundant natural light, and remarkable construction quality.

A Worry-Free Lifestyle

Espace W is designed to maximize comfort and convenience for its residents. Each rental includes:

Seven appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, and built-in range hood)

Electricity, heating, and air conditioning

Window coverings and patio door dressing

High-speed Wi-Fi and hot water

Private balcony, indoor parking, and storage locker

The Benefits of Renting

Espace W offers an attractive alternative to homeownership with several key advantages:

Freedom and flexibility – No mortgage or long-term commitment

Reduced financial responsibilities – No condo fees or major maintenance costs

Access to premium amenities – Pool, gym, and entertainment areas

Professional management – A dedicated team ensuring efficient and responsive service

An Ideal Living Environment

Located in the highly sought-after Cité Mirabel area, Espace W is more than just a place to live—it's a carefully designed community that prioritizes tranquility, comfort, and proximity to essential services.

For more information about Espace W: 579-477-7779, [email protected]; Information : Chloé Courtemanche, Marketing Director, [email protected], 514-433-5355