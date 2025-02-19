News provided byEspace W Condos Locatifs Cité Mirabel
Feb 19, 2025, 12:39 ET
An Innovative Multigenerational Project Bringing Generations Together
MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The new Espace W rental condo complex, located in the heart of Cité Mirabel, is redefining the standards of high-end living. The first units are now being delivered, and residents are settling into this thoughtfully designed community focused on well-being and connection.
"As a committed developer, Ray Junior Courtemanche is dedicated to delivering high-quality projects that promote an exceptional lifestyle. With 336 rental condos spread across four phases, Espace W offers a multigenerational living environment featuring a landscaped courtyard with a children's park, a play track, and dedicated spaces for adults," says Investissement Ray Junior.
Modern and spacious, these condos stand out for their refined design, abundant natural light, and remarkable construction quality.
A Worry-Free Lifestyle
Espace W is designed to maximize comfort and convenience for its residents. Each rental includes:
- Seven appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, and built-in range hood)
- Electricity, heating, and air conditioning
- Window coverings and patio door dressing
- High-speed Wi-Fi and hot water
- Private balcony, indoor parking, and storage locker
The Benefits of Renting
Espace W offers an attractive alternative to homeownership with several key advantages:
- Freedom and flexibility – No mortgage or long-term commitment
- Reduced financial responsibilities – No condo fees or major maintenance costs
- Access to premium amenities – Pool, gym, and entertainment areas
- Professional management – A dedicated team ensuring efficient and responsive service
An Ideal Living Environment
Located in the highly sought-after Cité Mirabel area, Espace W is more than just a place to live—it's a carefully designed community that prioritizes tranquility, comfort, and proximity to essential services.
SOURCE Espace W Condos Locatifs Cité Mirabel
For more information about Espace W: 579-477-7779, [email protected]; Information : Chloé Courtemanche, Marketing Director, [email protected], 514-433-5355
Share this article