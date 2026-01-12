The company has expanded its network capability to include both Western and Eastern Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Williams Pharmalogistics is pleased to announce the completion of a nationwide network expansion which has increased the company's temperature-controlled capability from coast to coast.

The development marks the most significant network expansion in the company's more than 50-year history, further strengthening the Canadian healthcare supply chain, increasing the Williams Pharmalogistics footprint to 18 facilities.

Williams Pharmalogistics Inc. has expanded its network capability to include both Western and Eastern Canada. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

The expansion of Williams Pharmalogistics network enables the company to provide door-to-door, temperature-controlled ground and air transportation services complying with GUI-0069 and Health Canada regulations across Canada through its network of 18 temperature-controlled facilities. Its services include last-mile delivery services, including courier, LTL (less than truckload), truckload, cross-border, dedicated and chain of signature.

The network operates primarily at 15-25C with options to provide 2-8C and heated services, delivering to all healthcare and life science facilities and patients across Canada.

"The Williams Pharmalogistics team has been working diligently over the last 18 months to expand our capabilities nationwide, allowing us to bring the same reliable, consistent, temperature-controlled services to customers across the country and to and from the United States," said Stephane Elkin, President of Williams Pharmalogistics.

The expansion follows Purolator's December 2023 acquisition of Williams Pharmalogistics, which continues to operate independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

"Purolator and Williams Pharmalogistics are two proudly Canadian companies with deep roots in their communities. We're pleased to support Williams with this significant network expansion, allowing it to provide even more options to Canada's growing healthcare market," said Jason Hern, General Manager of Healthcare at Purolator.

About Williams Pharmalogistics

Headquartered in Lachine, Quebec, Williams Pharmalogistics is a leading healthcare transportation solutions provider with expertise in temperature-controlled services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. With an extensive temperature-controlled, door-to-door network across Canada, it offers a range of last-mile delivery services, including courier, LTL (less than truckload), TL – Dedication, COS, and Ambient/Cold Chain/Heated, primarily delivering to distributors, pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, doctors, and patients.

