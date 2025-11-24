Purolator expects to process 1.3 million pieces a day until Dec. 24, 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - From Prince Rupert, B.C., to Whitehorse, Yukon, to Corner Brook, N.L., Purolator couriers have begun criss-crossing the nation as holiday shipping season kicks into high gear this week. Purolator, a leading Canadian integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider, released its annual peak season forecast today – and confirmed it is expecting to process more than 52 million packages from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, 2025 – an average 1.3 million pieces each day.

Purolator is delivering cheer this holiday season, with more than 52 million parcels expected to ship across Canada between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, 2025. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

"This holiday season, Purolator is proud to bring Canadians more than parcels – we're delivering cheer from coast to coast," said Jacqueline Jennings, Director, Retail, Purolator. "With more than 3,000 secure access points for easy package drop-off and pick-up, and special holiday rates to make shipping more affordable, we're helping Canadians share holiday moments with family and friends and support locally owned businesses. Our network is prepared for the holiday rush, ensuring businesses can ship with confidence and customers receive their deliveries across Canada and beyond."

During the 2024 peak season, Purolator teams, in delivery vans, all-electric vehicles (EVs) and even e-bikes, traversed approximately 18.3 million kilometres. That's equivalent to 3,325 one-way trips across Canada or 457 trips around the globe. Purolator expects to cover a comparable distance this year between Nov. 1-Dec. 24.

Purolator's 2025 holiday shipping forecasts

Total National Forecast (Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2025) 52+ million packages Daily National Forecast (Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2025) 1.3+ million packages processed daily Courier Weight Forecast (Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2025) 626 million pounds processed Equivalent to 41.7 million+ 15 lb turkeys National Mileage 2024 Actuals (Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2024) 18.3 million kilometres Equivalent to: • 48 one-way trips to the moon • 3,905 one-way trips from the North Pole to Ottawa • 3,325 one-way trips across Canada • 457 trips around the world

Purolator is ready to deliver cheer this holiday season

To make holiday shipping easier and more affordable, Purolator has expanded its network to more than 3,000 access points across Canada, offering convenient drop-off, pick-up, and returns for customers. Purolator is offering special seasonal rates of up to 40 per cent off domestic and international shipments in-store at Purolator Shipping Centres*. In addition, the popular Flat Rate Box promotion provides a simple, cost-effective way to send gifts anywhere in the country. Boxes are available at Purolator Shipping Centres and select partner locations including Staples and Penguin Pickup. Prices start at $15 for a small box shipped within the same province (prices vary by size and destination).

In 2025, the shipping company has:

Added more than 250 all-electric vehicles to its fleet, bringing the total to more than 500 EVs, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet targeted net-zero by 2050.

Enhanced its Purolator Your Way web app to allow more customers to track packages and personalize e-commerce delivery; consumers can subscribe at purolator.com/subscribe-to-pyw.

Increased and enhanced shipping access points: New exclusive partnership with PARCELPOINT, adding 65 new parcel drop-offs, Hold for Pick Up, and returns at PARCELPOINT local partnered businesses. Added Amazon pickup at 2,300 Purolator access points across Canada for a secure way to collect Amazon orders. Expanded its label free return services. Customers can have their return shipping label printed via QR code at more than 2,200 retail locations.



Learn more about Purolator's holiday services and solutions at purolator.com/deliveringcheer.

*Conditions apply. See purolator.com/deliveringcheer for more details.

For Purolator's statement on forward looking statements, please see purolator.com/sustainability.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees love, work and play.

Media contact: Tom Kennedy, Manager, Corporate Communications, Purolator, 416-717-0378, [email protected]