TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Purolator has opened nominations for the 2025 True North Small Business Grant Contest, with this year's contest offering its largest-ever funding to support Canadian small businesses. The grant helps small businesses scale by improving operations, accessing new market opportunities, and increasing brand visibility—ultimately expanding their impact in communities across Canada.

Five Canadian small businesses will each receive $25,000 in cash and $500 to ship with Purolator. New this year, two of the five grant prizes will be reserved for current Purolator customers. Additionally, 33 finalists and 12 nominators will each receive a $500 Visa gift card.

"Canadian small businesses are showing remarkable strength as they navigate increasing economic and political challenges. Purolator has always been committed to helping businesses move forward, and our True North Small Business Grant Contest is one way we're doing even more," said Stacey Cummings, Director, Marketing, Purolator. "This year, we've increased our support to amplify the impact of entrepreneurs whose work helps shape vibrant communities and strengthen Canada's economy."

How to enter the Purolator True North Small Business Grant Contest:

Community partners or any Canadian resident of legal age of majority can nominate a Canadian small business of their choice, and small businesses can also self-nominate.

Nominations can be made online here from Sept. 10 to Nov. 5, 2025 .

. Nominations must include a description of the business and a brief explanation of how the business makes Canada stronger.

"Purolator's commitment to investing in small businesses through the True North Small Business Grant is the kind of support that helps businesses like ours grow with purpose and continue to create positive change in our communities," said Melissa Minks, First Indigenous Biomass Future Inc. and a 2023 True North Small Business Grant Contest recipient. "If you know a small business making a meaningful difference for Canadians, nominate them—it's a chance to bring awareness to the impact they're having every day."

Details on contest entry, eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions along with contest rules are available online at purolator.com/small-business-grant.

Fast facts:

Purolator's True North Small Business Grant Contest began in 2021 , and over the past few years the organization has awarded $330,000 in cash and prizing to small businesses and their community members.

and over the past few years the organization has awarded in cash and prizing to small businesses and their community members. As of Dec. 2023 , there were 1.07 million small businesses, employing approximately 5.8 million individuals in Canada , or 46.5 per cent of the total private labour force. (Source: Key Small Business Statistics, Government of Canada , 2024)

, there were 1.07 million small businesses, employing approximately 5.8 million individuals in , or 46.5 per cent of the total private labour force. In the second quarter of 2025, Canadian business optimism fell to 70 per cent—its lowest level since early 2024—as companies face rising costs and growing uncertainty. (Source: Canadian Survey on Business Conditions, Second Quarter 2025, Statistics Canada, 2025 )

) In the third quarter of 2025, nearly one-fifth (16 per cent) of Canadian businesses reported an increase in sales of Canadian-made products—driven by renewed marketing efforts and consumer interest in local goods. (Source: Canadian Survey on Business Conditions, Third Quarter 2025, Statistics Canada, 2025

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach, renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across Canada and around the world, utilizing 200+ facilities across Canada and 30+ branches in the United States. Purolator is committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

Media contact: Emily Innes-Leroux, Senior Consultant, Corporate Communications, 416 809-9892, [email protected]