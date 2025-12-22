Purolator Tackle Hunger supports food banks by easing transportation barriers in some communities

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Purolator is delivering more than just packages this holiday season--it's donating eight retired delivery trucks to food banks across Canada. These meaningful gifts reinforce the company's commitment to addressing food insecurity and help local partners reach more vulnerable individuals and families.

This initiative builds on Purolator's 2024 donation of a truck to Feed Scarborough, which was transformed into a food truck to help the organization deliver hot meals directly to neighbourhoods where the need is greatest.

Moose Jaw and District Food Bank is one of eight food banks receiving a refurbished delivery truck from Purolator through its nationwide Purolator Tackle Hunger campaign, which aims to help food banks reach those who need it most in their communities. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

"Aligned with our commitment to address food insecurity and our focus on continuous improvement, we were able to source these trucks and share them with food banks to make a meaningful impact," said Cindy Bailey, Vice-President and Corporate Sustainability Officer, Purolator. "The holiday season is a time of giving, and we're proud to provide resources that enable food banks to deliver vital support to Canadians who need it most."

In addition to donating eight trucks through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program, Purolator's employees, customers, and partners are on track to deliver more than 2.6 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks this year, a record amount in the program's history.

"Transportation remains one of the most significant challenges for food banks, particularly in remote and underserved communities," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Purolator's support comes at a critical time, as food banks face unprecedented demand during the holiday season. This partnership helps ensure that communities in need receive the food and support they deserve."

Purolator plans to expand its truck donation program in 2026 to address the significant and growing need for transportation support among food banks nationwide.

Food banks receiving a truck:

Agapè Centre in Ottawa, Ont.

Boston Bar North Bend Food Bank in Hope, B.C.

Feed NB in Moncton, N.B.

Harvest Manitoba in Winnipeg, Man.

Moose Jaw and District Food Bank in Moose Jaw, Sask.

North York Harvest in Toronto, Ont.

The Ricochet Centre in Montreal, Que.

Wood Buffalo Food Bank in Fort McMurray, Alta.

To learn more about Purolator Tackle Hunger visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Purolator Tackle Hunger®

As part of Purolator's commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, the organization works closely with its employees, partners, customers, Canadian food banks and charitable organizations to collect food and monetary donations. Together, we also help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity. Since the inception of Purolator's employee-led grassroots program over 20 years ago, Purolator Tackle Hunger® has helped deliver more than 25 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks. For more information, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

