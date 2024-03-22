William Thomas Digital Embarks on Next Phase of Growth with Strategic Leadership Additions

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - William Thomas Digital Inc. (WTD), a leading agency in personalized customer experiences, is happy to announce a series of strategic leadership changes designed to fuel its ambitious growth plans and reinforce its industry-leading position in CX marketing. Leveraging the power of data and technology, WTD is committed to enabling unforgettable customer experiences, setting new standards in the sector.

Leadership Enhancements:

Kevin Flynn, Julia Rajic, Anne Chudy, Val Thomas (CNW Group/William Thomas Digital Inc.)

Kevin Flynn is appointed as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing three decades of expertise in CX, CRM and Brand strategy development and executive leadership for prestigious clients like IKEA, Volkswagen, GSK, Rogers, PC Financial, and Microsoft. His prior role as CSO at Wunderman Thompson Canada underscores his experience and ability to drive strategic innovation at the highest levels. Kevin's vision and leadership will be instrumental in further advancing WTD's mission to lead the industry in delivering data-driven, personalized customer experiences.

Julia Rajic joins as Vice President, Project Management and Delivery, marking a significant boost to WTD's project delivery capabilities. With a 15-year tenure overseeing delivery at some of Canada's fastest growing agencies, including most recently as SVP Delivery at No Fixed Address, Julia's expertise is expected to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, supporting WTD's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Strategic Role Evolution and Promotion:

Anne Chudy transitions to Vice President, Marketing and Purpose, a newly created role reflecting WTD's focus on accelerating its growth and solidifying its market presence. Anne's extensive experience and strategic acumen will play a key role in supporting WTD's expansive ambition and growth plans, ensuring the agency's pioneering work in personalized customer experiences continues to set industry benchmarks.

Val Thomas is promoted to Director, Strategy, acknowledging her significant impact on WTD's strategic offerings. Val's dedication and innovative approach to strategy have been pivotal in enhancing WTD's role as a strategic partner for major clients and furthering the agency's commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Greg Elliott, Managing Director of William Thomas Digital, shared his excitement for the leadership updates: "This is a pivotal time for WTD as we accelerate our growth and continue to lead the charge in redefining the industry standard for personalized customer experiences. Kevin and Julia bring invaluable expertise that complements our ambitious goals, while Anne and Val's new roles will undoubtedly propel us forward. We're poised to achieve unprecedented success, driving innovation and growth in the personalized customer experience space."

These strategic leadership changes underscore WTD's dedication to excellence, innovation, and its vision for the future, affirming the agency's position at the forefront of the personalized customer experience industry.

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is at the forefront of creating personalized customer experiences, combining data-driven insights and technological innovation to craft engagements that resonate deeply with consumers. As a leader in CX marketing, WTD is committed to driving growth for brands, establishing new benchmarks in customer loyalty, and delivering unforgettable experiences.

Website: www.williamthomasdigital.com.

SOURCE William Thomas Digital Inc.

For further information: Greg Elliott, Managing Director, William Thomas Digital, Email: [email protected]