MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - WILL Solutions is proud to announce the results of carbon credits generated by the 4th cohort of companies and NPOs that are members of its Sustainable Community project. Initiated in August 2019, this cohort successfully concluded on August 30, 2020, with the audit of the Monitoring Report, a report that quantified all members' GHG reduction micro-projects. This audit was carried out by ESPL, which is ISO14065 certified and is recognized by the VCS program, the largest voluntary market program in the world.

This 4th cohort was made possible, thanks to the commitment since 2017 of 14 SADC's from Quebec as well as the SADC Network and CAE, who recruited from their clientele nearly 80 Quebec organizations of all kinds: SMEs, municipalities, NPOs, health clinics, outfitters, farms, schools and cooperatives, operating from Abitibi to Gaspésie. The 4th cohort quantified and verified 1,716 million tons of GHG reduction over the period of 2013 to 2018. WILL started a fifth cohort last August and is working to renew the validation of its Sustainable Community project for 10 years over the 2020 period to December 31, 2029. This validation will add the quantification of transport-related reduction efforts, which will complement the Sustainable Community's triptych approach, covering energy, waste and transport.

WILL also announced that it has selected technology partners Alithya and Absolunet to automate its traceability platform by integrating IoT and AI technologies, which will automate the collection, validation, processing and archiving of field documents and data that support the quantification and verification of each of the micro-GHG reduction projects. The use of Block Chain technology will increase the transparency of retail transactions in carbon credits and eliminate any risk of double accounting.

"Automating this solution, backed by a business model based on sharing, will increase the participation of Canadian businesses, NPOs and municipalities who want to take climate action based on a green transition economy rather than a carbon economy. It will be a strategic vehicle for a post-COVID economic recovery resolutely focused on social and climate challenges", said Clermont.

About WILL

WILL Solutions Inc. (WILL) is a B Corp.-certified Canadian private company headquartered in Beloeil, QC. The company is active in the voluntary carbon market sector with the Sustainable Community project. WILL has a social philosophy based on sharing. It rests on two major pillars: democratizing access to carbon credits through the pooling of local GHG reduction projects by Quebec SMEs and NPOs and returning as much money as possible to these partners following the sale of carbon credits by WILL. The company has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is committed to returning 10% of its net profit to community-based projects and initiatives that support sustainable development.

About Sustainable Community

Sustainable Community (SC) is a project to democratize the voluntary carbon market that is validated under the VCS program administered by VERRA. SC is the first cluster project of the 1,622 validated projects worldwide that brings together GHG reductions as a one-stop solution for its members. This community business model made up of hundreds of micro-projects is intended to operate as a catalyst for local actions that engage a variety of stakeholders. On July 21, Sustainable Community was awarded the Solar Impulse Label. Internet reference: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/sustainable-community.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

To address environmental challenges while enabling economic growth, Bertrand Piccard has launched, through the Solar Impulse Foundation, the challenge to select 1000 solutions that can protect the environment in a profitable way and present them to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation. A way to further the success of the solar-powered flight around the world further. Website https://solarimpulse.com/foundation

About the Québec SADC and CAE Network

SADCs and CAEs are not-for-profit organizations that have been working for 40 years on the economic development of Quebec's regions. The network consists of 57 SADCs (community development societies) and 10 CAEs (Business Assistance Centre). https://www.sadc-cae.ca/en/ The 14 SADCs and CAEs who participated in the project are the SADC of Matapédia, Neigette, Basques, the MRC of Rivière-du-Loup, Haut-Saguenay, the MRC of Maskinongé, The Laurentians, Antoine-Labelle, Papineau, Abitibi-Ouest, Autray-Joliette and the CAE of Rive-Nord.

SOURCE WILL Solutions

For further information: To learn more: Martin Clermont, President and Founder, [email protected], (514)774-6601

Related Links

http://www.solutionswill.com/fr

