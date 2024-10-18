MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Will Solutions, an expert in carbon credits on the voluntary carbon market with its unique "Sustainable Community" business model, and VadiMAP, an expert in building decarbonization solutions for the industrial, commercial, and institutional (ICI) sectors, are proud to announce a partnership aimed at supporting companies and cities in their GHG emission reduction strategies.

Drawing on advanced technologies, this collaboration promises to provide intelligent target setting and ongoing monitoring, enabling organizations to develop optimal roadmaps for achieving their sustainability goals and taking advantage of the benefits offered by the voluntary carbon market.

This partnership is designed to streamline and integrate comprehensive decarbonization plans while opting for emissions offsetting or certified carbon credit production. VadiMAP will support companies and cities in achieving their real estate portfolio decarbonization objectives, while Will Solutions will convert GHG emission reductions into carbon credits, or offset the emissions of companies and cities with carbon credits from Quebec projects. The result is a holistic approach that helps companies and cities gain transparency, accountability and the tools they need to meet their commitments to the Science-Based Targets (SBTi) initiative.

By combining VadiMAP 's expertise in cost-effective decarbonization management with Will Solutions' leading expertise in the voluntary carbon market, organizations can implement a powerful, data-driven strategy to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve long-term sustainability.

About Will Solutions

Will Solutions is an expert in carbon credits on the voluntary market. With its unique "Sustainable Community" business model, the company specializes in agglomerating GHG emission reductions from small emitters to give them access to the voluntary carbon market.

About VadiMAP

VadiMAP is a building energy AI solution for global organizations seeking to achieve NetZero goals with the full potential of their buildings, regardless of location.

For media inquiries, please contact : [email protected]