WILL announces 3 million tons of greenhouse gas offsets released for sale

Climate contribution from hundreds of Quebec SMBs and municipalities

MONTREAL, July 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - WILL Solutions (WILL), Quebec's carbon credit monetization leader, announced today the commercialization of 3 million tons of verified greenhouse gas offsets under the most important voluntary carbon market in the world.

These carbon offsets, representing the climate contribution of hundreds of Quebec SMBs and municipalities, are a direct result of the completion of WILL's Sustainable Community's 3rd cohort. This 3rd cohort, started in January 2017, was successfully completed on July 2nd, after an audit listed in the Monitoring Report, a report quantifying all microproject GHG reductions by the members of the cohort. The audit was conducted by the Indian firm ESPL operating in Delhi, an independent third party with ISO 14 065 certification and an accredited auditor under the VCS program, the largest voluntary carbon market in the world.

This 3rd cohort was made possible thanks to the participation of 14 SADCs as well as the SADC and CAE network as a whole. Through their extensive networks, they were able to reach 256 Quebec organizations of all types: SMBs, municipalities, NGOs, health clinics, outfitters, farms, schools and cooperatives from Abitibi all the way to Gaspésie. Of this number, 148 organizations took part in the Sustainable Community. The 3rd cohort quantified and verified 2.954 million tons of GHG reductions during the 2010-2016 period, which are now available to be sold on the voluntary market. Thanks to the increased interest in WILL's Sustainable Community project and thanks to these verified GHG reduction results, WILL plans to establish a 4th cohort set to begin during the summer of 2019.

In addition, WILL is presently aggregating financial, scientific and tech partners in order to launch the three components of its new virtual carbon tracking platform.

The first new component will permit WILL to quantify the GHG reduction efforts in transportation, thereby completing the trio with the energy and waste industries.

The second component, with the help of IoT and AI technologies, will allow for the automation of data and document collection, validation, processing and archiving used in the quantification and auditing of every GHG-reducing micro-project under the Sustainable Community banner.

Finally, the third component is set to increase the transparency of credit carbon retail sales and eliminate all risks of double counting thanks to the use of block chain technologies.

This new virtual carbon tracking platform will reduce the cohort life cycle from 30 months to 12 months while increasing member recruitment and participation tenfold.

"All of Quebec's citizens are part of the solution in the face of climate change. Every day we all take actions and micro-actions and WILL wants to recognize those actions," said Martin Clermont, CEO of WILL Solutions.

About WILL Solutions

WILL offers small organisations, businesses and municipalities, access to the voluntary carbon market. It transforms their GHG reduction efforts into carbon credits. WILL provides the best business solutions that measure the environmental performance of each individual, citizen, company and community and rewards those who are advocates of sustainable development. The use of our solutions creates value – economic, social and environmental – for our customers, partners and shareholders. http://www.solutionswill.com/en/about-us

About WILL's Sustainable Community

WILL's Sustainable Community has been specially designed to reduce GHG emissions originating from low emitters, from all industrial, commercial and institutional sectors, for which access to the carbon market is unaffordable. WILL offers low emitters the possibility of trading their GHG reduction efforts by grouping them in clusters and selling them on the carbon market. http://www.solutionswill.com/en/carbon-credit-buyers

About the SADC and CAE Québec Network

The SADC and CAE are non-profit organizations that have developed the regional economies of Quebec for the past 40 years. The network counts on 57 SADCs (Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités) and 10 CAEs (Centre d'aide aux entreprises). It counts on 1 400 professionals and volunteers that are passionate about projects and innovative businesses for collective prosperity. Every year, they help finance more than 10 000 businesses and over 1000 local projects. www.sadc-cae.ca

The 14 SADCs and CAEs that participated in the 3rd Sustainable Community cohort are: Matapédia, Neigette, Basques, MRC of Rivière-du-Loup, Kamouraska, Lotbinière, Haut-Saguenay, MRC of Maskinongé, Laurentides, Antoine-Labelle, Papineau, Abitibi-Ouest, Autray-Joliette and the CAE Rive-Nord.

