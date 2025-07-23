Why Organizational Redesigns Fail and What to Do About It: McLean & Company Releases New Research on Implementation Strategy for HR Leaders

New research insights published by global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company emphasizes that well-intentioned redesigns fall short without a clear implementation roadmap, strong change leadership, and ongoing optimization.

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Organizational design has become a top priority for business leaders seeking to stay agile in an era marked by rapid change. But according to new research insights from HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company, many of those efforts will fall short not because the design was flawed but because implementation was an afterthought. The firm has recently published its insights in Implement Organizational Design, a comprehensive, evidence-based resource that equips HR and organizational leaders to execute design changes with precision, clarity, and long-term impact. As the second phase of McLean & Company's organizational design series, the firm's new insights tackle the often-overlooked challenge of turning design into practical, sustainable change.

Despite the increasing frequency of organizational redesigns, McLean & Company's research shows that many businesses underestimate the level of investment, coordination, and leadership alignment required to implement effectively. Too often, implementation plans are underdeveloped or rushed, leading to a cascade of avoidable issues. Common barriers include poorly defined roles that create confusion and disrupt workflows, inconsistent communication that fuels uncertainty and resistance, weak leadership alignment that undermines momentum, and a lack of post-implementation support that causes teams to revert to old habits. Without a structured approach and sustained implementation, even the most strategic design risks falling short of its intended impact.



"Designing the future of the organization is only half the equation," says Michelle Leedy, senior executive advisor at McLean & Company. "If there's no clear path to implementation – or if employees are left in the dark about what's changing and why – the risk of failure grows exponentially. Execution is the moment of truth."

To help HR leaders and their organizations navigate complexities and common barriers when implementing organizational design, McLean & Company's Implement Organizational Design blueprint outlines a five-step process that includes:

Preparation and planning with change readiness and risk assessments. A clearly defined implementation roadmap with timelines, milestones, and ownership. A structured change action plan to drive adoption and address resistance. Support for leaders and employees during execution of design changes. A focus on sustainment to continuously optimize the new design.

As the challenges of implementation become more visible, the pressure to get it right is growing. According to McLean & Company's 2025 HR Trends Survey, HR teams that excel at managing through change and uncertainty are 59% more likely to report high workforce productivity, and 52% more likely to see strong organizational performance and revenue growth. Moreover, 85% of HR leaders surveyed said they had increased their focus on risk mitigation and business continuity planning over the past 12 months, indicating widespread recognition that the external environment is becoming more volatile and less forgiving of missteps.

"Whether the catalyst is new leadership, emerging technologies, or economic pressure, transformation isn't slowing down – it's accelerating," says Amani Gharib, director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "But speed without structure is risky. What our research makes clear is that organizations must treat implementation as a core strategic function, not an operational footnote."

McLean & Company's approach is supported by practical tools and templates, including organizational design implementation workbooks, change action plan workbooks, FAQ templates, and a comprehensive communication resources catalog, to help HR teams manage each phase effectively. Multiple support options are available, ranging from DIY toolkits and advisory guided implementations to executive counselor onsite support. For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research–backed insights on human resources, culture, and employee experience, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

