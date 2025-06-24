Buzzwords in the Workplace: New Research From McLean & Company Warns HR Leaders Against Reactive Responses to Trending Terms

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company's latest research outlines the risks, rewards, and reality behind HR buzzwords, offering a practical framework to help leaders focus on what matters most.

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - From "quiet quitting" to "bare minimum Mondays," HR leaders are facing a barrage of workplace buzzwords – some insightful, some misleading, and many overwhelming. In a new research report titled Buzzwords: Helpful or Harmful? McLean & Company explores the impact of these increasingly common terms, dissecting how they emerge, what drives their popularity, and how HR teams can sort through the noise to uncover meaningful signals about employee needs.

As buzzwords continue to dominate workplace conversations, HR plays a critical role in cutting through the noise. McLean & Company’s latest research outlines how HR can decode trending terms, uncover underlying issues, and guide organizations toward meaningful action. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

The report highlights that buzzwords are not inherently good or bad. Rather, the global HR research and advisory firm explains, they serve as cultural shorthand for complex organizational issues, often tied to rising disengagement, shifting expectations, and unresolved challenges in the workplace. While some buzzwords bring visibility to critical issues, others oversimplify, distract, or even damage internal trust and communication.

"Buzzwords may sound trendy, but they often point to something deeper – real frustrations, unmet needs, or changing workforce norms," says Grace Ewles, director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "When HR teams chase the trend without examining the context, they risk missing the opportunity to understand and address the root cause."

According to McLean & Company's research insights, buzzwords tend to gain traction when they resonate with underlying drivers such as economic uncertainty, poor work–life balance, or a lack of recognition. For example, the term "quiet quitting" saw viral adoption across social media platforms, but behind the catchy phrase lies a long–standing issue: employee disengagement.

Key findings from McLean & Company's HR buzzwords report:

Buzzwords often repackage old problems . Many popular phrases offer new language for familiar challenges. "Quick quitting," for instance, echoes the concept of job hopping, while "grumpy staying" reflects lingering disengagement in a more emotional frame.

. Many popular phrases offer new language for familiar challenges. "Quick quitting," for instance, echoes the concept of job hopping, while "grumpy staying" reflects lingering disengagement in a more emotional frame. Media and social platforms amplify adoption . Once confined to industry circles, buzzwords now spread rapidly through LinkedIn, TikTok, and digital news outlets. Algorithms reward emotionally charged, easily shareable content, which can accelerate buzzword exposure while distorting meaning.

. Once confined to industry circles, buzzwords now spread rapidly through LinkedIn, TikTok, and digital news outlets. Algorithms reward emotionally charged, easily shareable content, which can accelerate buzzword exposure while distorting meaning. Most HR professionals react with caution, not enthusiasm. In a LinkedIn poll conducted by McLean & Company, only 6% of HR professionals said they feel excited when they hear a new buzzword. The vast majority reported feeling cautious (52%) or disinterested (39%), reflecting skepticism toward terms that often oversimplify complex realities.

In a LinkedIn poll conducted by McLean & Company, only 6% of HR professionals said they feel excited when they hear a new buzzword. The vast majority reported feeling cautious (52%) or disinterested (39%), reflecting skepticism toward terms that often oversimplify complex realities. Misuse of buzzwords can lead to poor decisions . When organizations act on a trending phrase without proper context or internal validation, they risk launching misguided initiatives, fueling employee skepticism, and worsening existing challenges. The firm explains this is especially true when buzzwords trivialize serious concerns, such as "soft firing" or "lazy girl jobs."

. When organizations act on a trending phrase without proper context or internal validation, they risk launching misguided initiatives, fueling employee skepticism, and worsening existing challenges. The firm explains this is especially true when buzzwords trivialize serious concerns, such as "soft firing" or "lazy girl jobs." Buzzwords can cause harm when misunderstood. Poorly defined or widely misinterpreted terms can damage communication, create generational divides, or reinforce harmful stereotypes. For example, assumptions that buzzwords reflect only Gen Z's values can lead to misjudgments and missed opportunities across the entire workforce.

"Buzzwords should be perceived as clues, and not conclusions," explains Ewles. "They can be a starting point for deeper conversations if HR steps into the role of translator and strategic partner, examining what's behind the terminology and guiding the organization to respond thoughtfully."

To support HR leaders in evaluating the relevance and value of emerging buzzwords, in the report McLean & Company has introduced the PAUSE framework:

Pause before reacting to a new term.

before reacting to a new term. Analyze the origins, media coverage, and underlying drivers.

the origins, media coverage, and underlying drivers. Understand how the buzzword relates to the organization's strategy, values, and internal data.

how the buzzword relates to the organization's strategy, values, and internal data. Strategize whether to monitor, reinforce existing efforts, or take new action.

whether to monitor, reinforce existing efforts, or take new action. Educate key players to foster shared understanding and reduce misinterpretation.

By following the PAUSE framework, HR teams can collaborate and avoid the pitfalls of reactive decisions and instead guide their organizations toward more intentional, informed responses.

Whether highlighting burnout, disengagement, or shifting expectations, the themes embedded in workplace buzzwords often point to actionable insights about culture, experience, and employee sentiment. A breakdown of high-profile buzzwords like "quiet quitting," "the great resignation," and "ghost jobs," as well as tips on how to identify and address the drivers behind them, can be found in McLean & Company's Buzzwords: Helpful or Harmful report.

To support HR leaders in identifying real organizational challenges, the firm also offers practical tools such as the HR Management Diagnostic (HRMG), the HR Organizational Alignment Diagnostic (HROA), and the HR Strategy Workshop.

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights on human resources, onboarding, culture, and employee experience, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full – service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info – Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Katie Tame, Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670 - 8889 x2418