McLean & Company Named Winner in Two Categories of the 2025 Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards

Global HR research & advisory firm McLean & Company has been recognized by Canadian HR Reporter for excellence in Employee Engagement Surveys and Leadership & Team Development for 2025.

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - McLean & Company, a trusted partner to HR and business leaders worldwide, has been named a winner in two categories of the 2025 Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards:

Employee Engagement Surveys

Leadership & Team Development

McLean & Company has been recognized as a 2025 Canadian HR Reporter Readers’ Choice Award winner in two categories: Employee Engagement Surveys and Leadership & Team Development. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

Selected by readers of Canadian HR Reporter, one of Canada's most respected publications for human resources professionals, the Readers' Choice Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional value, service, and innovation across key HR categories. Service provider nominations were open between March 11 and March 28, 2025, collecting audience-guided data on an extensive list of HR industry service providers across Canada.

With thousands invited to vote for the vendors and service providers they rely on most, Canadian HR Reporter's recognition stands as a reflection not only of McLean & Company's credibility in the HR space, but of its significant contributions and impact in the field.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the HR professionals we support every day," said Jennifer Rozon, president at McLean & Company. "It truly is an honor to see our work in employee engagement and leadership development resonate so strongly with our community. We remain committed to helping HR leaders solve complex challenges with confidence by equipping them with the research, tools, and expert guidance they need to drive sustainable impact."

McLean & Company's award-winning employee engagement survey services are designed to help organizations go beyond measurement. With comprehensive diagnostics, tailored advisory support, and actionable reporting, HR leaders use the firm's employee engagement survey offering to identify real drivers of engagement and build targeted, evidence-based action plans. Clients report increases in participation rates, more meaningful executive conversations, and stronger organizational outcomes.

As a winner in the Readers' Choice leadership and team development category, McLean & Company has an integrated approach that combines research-informed frameworks, practical learning modules, and personalized support to help organizations build future-ready leaders and high-performing teams. Whether tackling succession planning, leadership transitions, culture transformation, or team effectiveness, members benefit from resources that are both strategic and immediately applicable.

McLean & Company supports HR leaders through a broad suite of services, including diagnostics, playbooks, guided advisory calls, interactive workshops, and professional development programs. With a mission to shape the future of work, the firm remains committed to elevating the HR function through evidence-based insight and practical application.

To learn more about McLean & Company's award-winning services, visit here.

To view the full HR industry recipient list for 2025, please visit Canadian HR Reporter's official award page.

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights on the future of work, leadership development, and employee engagement, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

McLean Signature 2025

To register for McLean Signature, the premier industry conference for future-focused HR leaders hosted by McLean & Company from November 2 to 4 at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas, please visit the official Signature event page.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on generative AI in HR, HR trends in 2025, the future of work, and more can contact [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. he global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations benefit from comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, learning solutions for HR professionals and people leaders, and advisory services for all levels of HR, from executive leadership to front-line teams.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Katie Tame, Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418