MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Wholesale Express, a leader in wholesale distribution since 2013, stands out with its advanced digital platform that provides a comprehensive marketplace, logistics and transportation solution. Covering registration, payment, and transportation, our platform greatly simplifies transactions for our clients, allowing them to focus on their core business. As the only auction that handles all these processes, we guarantee an efficient and proactive experience for our users.

AMVOQ, a non-profit organization founded in 1989, represents over 1200 used car dealerships across Quebec. Its goal is to promote professionalism among its members, represent them to regulatory authorities, and make it easier for them to access high-quality products and services. As a leading stakeholder in the used vehicle industry in Quebec, AMVOQ consistently contributes to improving the quality of goods and services offered to consumers.

One of our main strengths lies in our exceptional customer service. With a dedicated sales team for buyers and sellers, Wholesale Express ensures personalized service and proactive assistance at every step of the process. This customer-centric approach builds trust and fosters long-lasting business relationships.

Currently, Wholesale Express serves Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States, offering extensive geographic coverage to our clients. Additionally, we have ambitious expansion plans for the future, aiming to broaden our footprint and offer our services to an even larger audience while remaining in the B2B sector. This growth strategy reflects our long-term vision and commitment to remain a major player in the wholesale distribution sector.

"This partnership between Wholesale Express and AMVOQ represents an important step in our shared commitment to promoting excellence and innovation in the wholesale distribution and used vehicle sales sector in Quebec," said Jean-Benoit Théberge, COO. "Together, we are committed to providing quality solutions and supporting our clients and members in their business activities."

SOURCE Wholesale Express

For further information: Jean-Benoit Théberge, COO, [email protected]