Wholesale Express Unveils New Brand Identity and Ontario Expansion

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Wholesale Express (WE), a leading Canadian B2B digital marketplace specializing in vehicle auctions, is proud to announce the official launch of its new brand identity, marking a major milestone in the company's evolution.

Wholesale Express is known for offering the most complete digital wholesale service in Canada. It is modernizing its image with a new brand look and feel, a redesigned website, and a faster, more intuitive, state-of-the-art transactional platform.

Wholesale Express is concurrently launching its Ontario expansion program starting in May 2025, bringing its trusted service to more dealerships across the province. With a fully dedicated team focused entirely on supporting dealerships, WE delivers fast, seamless, and personalized service.

"Our mission is simple: to make life easier for dealerships by combining innovative digital tools with hands-on support from a passionate and professional team," said Eric Gosselin, CEO of Wholesale Express.

With this rebrand and regional expansion, Wholesale Express reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital remarketing and reaffirms its commitment to innovation, client experience, and operational excellence.

Discover the new platform at:

www.wholesalexpress.ca

About Wholesale Express

Founded in 2013, Wholesale Express is a B2B company specializing in digital vehicle marketplace services. With cutting-edge technology and a team fully committed to dealership success, Wholesale Express simplifies the resale process for automotive professionals across Canada and the United States.

SOURCE Wholesale Express